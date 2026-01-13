Indiana is one win away from a national championship and after sending both Alabama and Oregon into the sun the last two rounds, is a significant favorite against Miami in the title game.



Despite beating the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon on neutral fields in its last three games, and appearing as scary as any team in the College Football Playoff era, Miami may just present a formula that could make life real difficult on the Hoosiers.



Essentially, Miami is built to do exactly what Penn State did, and has a better group of players and coaches to do it with.

Reliving Indiana's Scare at Penn State

It's hard to imagine Indiana playing anyone close after these last two games, but back on November 8, it got everything and more that it could have wanted at Penn State. Sure, the Nittany Lions were a disappointment from their No. 2 preseason ranking, but the then 3-5 squad was stocked full of talent and made life difficult on the Hoosiers.



That was of course the game that Indiana trailed 24-20 with just under two minutes to play, when it got the ball at its own 20-yard line.



That drive then started with Fernando Mendoza taking a sack on first down, and the Hoosiers really had their backs to the wall - until, of course, Mendoza's Heisman moment where he delivered the go-ahead drive, capped by what remains the play of the year for Indiana, finding Omar Cooper, Jr. for an incredible catch, and go-ahead score.

Yes, the Hoosiers escaped, but why were they in such trouble in the first place? The answer comes in what Penn State was able to take away - and happens to be something Miami is exceptional at.

Penn State Stopped Indiana's Rushing Attack

Although not having a traditional No. 1 running back, Indiana has among the best group of running backs top-to-bottom and best running games in all of college football. The Hoosiers are led by Roman Hemby (1,060 rushing yards) and Kaelon Black (960 rushing yards) but their team statistics in the department are more impressive.



Indiana rushes for 5.2 yards per attempt this year regardless of running back, the 12th most of any team in FBS. They also average the 11th most rushing yards per game at 212.7.



Fernando Mendoza may have won the Heisman as a quarterback, but make no mistake, like just about any great offense, the running game is what makes Indiana go.

And that's exactly what Penn State took away in large parts against the Hoosiers.



In that early-November contest, Indiana was never able to break off a truly big run.



Mendoza scrambled for 18 yards at one point, but no other Hoosiers rush went for more than 11 yards all day.



Indiana found the end zone twice on the ground, but totaled just 108 rushing yards on 31 attempts all day, a 3.5 average.



Penn State kept Indiana "off schedule" most of the afternoon, and made it rely on Mendoza's heroics to bail it out at the end.

Miami's Top-Notch Rush Defense

To win the final game of the season and host the big gold trophy, Indiana has to face a similar task with Miami.



Like with Penn State, it has to play the Hurricanes in its home stadium, although its worth noting the Hoosier faithful will likely have just as many fans in attendance.



But more importantly, it has to take on one of the nation's very best rush defenses.

Miami has allowed just 3.0 yards per rush this year, the eighth best number in college football, while holding opponents to roughly just 85 rushing yards per game.



Indiana fans are plenty familiar with what Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is capable of, and Miami held the Heisman Trophy finalist to just 33 yards on 10 carries in the season-opener.

Reuben Bain, Jr. leads an impressive Miami defensive front that will certainly make life difficult on Indiana.



What have Pat Coogan and the boys learned and improved on up front since struggles against the likes of Iowa and Penn State?



The answer to that question may just provide the answer to what happens next Monday night in Miami.