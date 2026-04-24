As if the entire last two years haven't presented enough of them already, Indiana Hoosiers football fans were gifted another gem Thursday night, when something most of them thought they'd never see, came to fruition.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a national champion and Heisman Trophy winner, was officially made the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.



That had long been the speculation, but it became official when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the pick in front of a live Pittsburgh audience.

Memorial Stadium Erupts in Excitement of Pick

A big cheer as quarterback Fernando Mendoza becomes Indiana’s first No. 1 NFL Draft pick of the Super Bowl era. #iufb pic.twitter.com/SE86IID9M7 — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) April 24, 2026

Indiana was hosting its spring game on Thursday night as it had just kicked off before the draft got underway. The thousands of Hoosiers fans in attendance were able to celebrate shortly into it when it was announced that Mendoza went No. 1 overall as expcted.

Fernando Mendoza Reacts to the Raiders Pick

We've basically known this was going to happen from the second the national championship came to an end, but it's sweet nonetheless and seeing that excitement on Mendoza's face is awesome. The Raiders have an uphill climb in the difficult AFC West, but now they have a quarterback that should be able to at least help them compete.

Mendoza's Excitement for Joining the Raiders

"I'm ecstatic for the opportunity."



Fernando Mendoza is ready to hit the ground running with the @Raiders 🙌



NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/73kTnMdpyj — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

The Official Announcement of Mendoza to Raiders

Can you hear the drums, Fernando?



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/klUVm66Woe — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 24, 2026

Mendoza Gets the Call

"Excited to get to work!" and plenty of Indiana fans just became makeshift Las Vegas Raiders fans as a result.

Mendoza Ends Big Ten Drought in NFL Draft

Fernando Mendoza continues to make history 🤩#B1GStats pic.twitter.com/cjNI0z9iSL — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 24, 2026

The Big Ten has been seeing droughts in major sports come to an end of late. Earlier this year it was Michigan winning the first men's basketball championship by a Big Ten team since 2000, and on Thursday night Mendoza became the first overall pick from a Big Ten program since 2008.

Raider Nation Gets Their Guy

The Raiders franchise hasn't won a playoff game since the 2002 season and has just one playoff appearance since moving to Las Vegas from Oakland in 2020. It's safe to say the locals are excited about having what should be a franchise quarterback.

Charlie Becker Reacts to Mendoza's Selection

“No one’s more deserving than him.”@IndianaFootball's Charlie Becker reacts to Fernando Mendoza being selected No. 1 overall in the #NFLDraft ☺️



📺: BTN pic.twitter.com/01YnvNL9yy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 24, 2026

I know what my phone looks like when something ridiculous happens in a sporting event that my friends and family know has an impact on me. I can't start to imagine what someone's phone looks like the second after they go first overall in the NFL draft.

Even Colts Fans Are Excited for the Raiders

A lot of overlap of fandoms between Colts season ticket holders and Hoosiers football fans, for certain.