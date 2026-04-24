Social Media Erupts as Fernando Mendoza Goes First Overall in NFL Draft
In this story:
As if the entire last two years haven't presented enough of them already, Indiana Hoosiers football fans were gifted another gem Thursday night, when something most of them thought they'd never see, came to fruition.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a national champion and Heisman Trophy winner, was officially made the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
That had long been the speculation, but it became official when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the pick in front of a live Pittsburgh audience.
Memorial Stadium Erupts in Excitement of Pick
Indiana was hosting its spring game on Thursday night as it had just kicked off before the draft got underway. The thousands of Hoosiers fans in attendance were able to celebrate shortly into it when it was announced that Mendoza went No. 1 overall as expcted.
Fernando Mendoza Reacts to the Raiders Pick
We've basically known this was going to happen from the second the national championship came to an end, but it's sweet nonetheless and seeing that excitement on Mendoza's face is awesome. The Raiders have an uphill climb in the difficult AFC West, but now they have a quarterback that should be able to at least help them compete.
Mendoza's Excitement for Joining the Raiders
The Official Announcement of Mendoza to Raiders
Mendoza Gets the Call
"Excited to get to work!" and plenty of Indiana fans just became makeshift Las Vegas Raiders fans as a result.
Mendoza Ends Big Ten Drought in NFL Draft
The Big Ten has been seeing droughts in major sports come to an end of late. Earlier this year it was Michigan winning the first men's basketball championship by a Big Ten team since 2000, and on Thursday night Mendoza became the first overall pick from a Big Ten program since 2008.
Raider Nation Gets Their Guy
The Raiders franchise hasn't won a playoff game since the 2002 season and has just one playoff appearance since moving to Las Vegas from Oakland in 2020. It's safe to say the locals are excited about having what should be a franchise quarterback.
Charlie Becker Reacts to Mendoza's Selection
I know what my phone looks like when something ridiculous happens in a sporting event that my friends and family know has an impact on me. I can't start to imagine what someone's phone looks like the second after they go first overall in the NFL draft.
Even Colts Fans Are Excited for the Raiders
A lot of overlap of fandoms between Colts season ticket holders and Hoosiers football fans, for certain.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations