Remember when in Happy Gilmore, the hero goes from just being able to hit the ball a mile to becoming a complete golfer and having a short game?



"Uh oh, Happy learned how to putt!"

That's Indiana football right now.



The Hoosiers have been a feel-good story the last two seasons, going from being a traditional college football doormat to rivaling the powers of the sport.



If the Rose Bowl was Indiana's coming-out party to a nation that hadn't been paying close attention, then Friday's Peach Bowl was a level beyond that. The Hoosiers are taking the whole "peaking at the right time" thing to a new level.

Beat Up a Really Good Team in Peach Bowl

Oregon wasn't Alabama.



There wasn't a controversy over whether or not the Ducks should have been in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks made quick work of James Madison in the First Round and didn't allow a point to Texas Tech in the quarterfinals.



Oregon was deserving of its top six ranking, and all Indiana did was fire it into the sun, setting it right next to where the remains of Illinois and Alabama already lay.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) intercepts a pass intended for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) and runs it back for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It started early as D'Angelo Ponds intercepted Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's first pass attempt of the game and returned for a touchdown. You blinked, and it was 7-0.



Despite Moore and Oregon bounced back and tied the game at seven. That was essentially when the red, or perhaps in this case crimson carpet was rolled out for the Hoosiers though, and things got really ugly.

Dante Moore had what was easily his worst game of the year for Oregon, but that's not by accident. The projected top-five pick in April's NFL draft (if he decides to enter), was pressured all night, someting that wasn't the case the whole year.



At least, besides when Oregon played Indiana. Moore wound up being sacked 19 times all year in 15 games. Nine of those came from Indiana in just two contests.



That's an Indiana doing, not just bad luck for the Ducks.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On offense, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza was about as good as he's been all year. Sure, he put the ball on the turf twice but completed 15 of his first 16 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns.



At that point it was 42-15 in Indiana's favor with time winding down in the third quarter.



He'd add another score for good measure while Indiana continued to dominate until the final whistle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



The running game put up a ho-hum 185 yards and averaged over 4.5 yards per carry, as Indiana again wore down an opponent up front.

Indiana plays just about entirely mistake-free football, which makes a talented team of underrated players extremely tough to beat. The receivers don't drop passes, there are almost never coverage busts, and the tackling is almost always better than the oppositions.



Those things travel.



They traveled to Iowa City. They travel to Happy Valley. They traveled to Indianapolis, Pasadena, and Atlanta, too.



And the way things are going, it's a safe bet they'll travel to Miami, and these Hoosiers will do something similar to Hurricanes in their home building.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti raises the trophy after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Indiana has arrived in a big way. The Big Ten champs are headed to Miami to finish the job for an incredible 2025 season and plant its flag as college football's elite.



And with the way things are going off the field for the Hoosiers - this feels like only the beginning of a special era in Bloomington.