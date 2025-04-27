How Do CJ West And Kurtis Rourke Fit Within Indiana’s NFL Draft History?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Lifelong dreams have taken former Indiana Hoosiers CJ West and Kurtis Rourke to San Francisco.
Both former Hoosiers were chosen by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, West in the fourth round and Rourke in the seventh round.
How do they fit in with Indiana’s NFL Draft history and the Hoosiers’ history with the 49ers? Let’s take a look.
Indiana Facts And Figures
With West and Rourke both being drafted, it was the first time Indiana has had more than one player picked in a single draft since 2018. Tight end Ian Thomas and linebacker Chris Covington were chosen in the fourth and sixth rounds that year, respectively. Thomas was picked by the Carolina Panthers, and Covington was selected by the Dallas Cowboys.
The last time an Indiana quarterback was part of a multi-player draft was in 2016 when Nate Sudfeld was picked in the sixth round by Washington. Also chosen from Indiana in that draft were running back Jordan Howard and tackle Jason Spriggs.
Indiana Defensive Tackles And The Draft
West is the 10th defensive tackle drafted from Indiana. He became the first true defensive tackle from Indiana taken in the NFL Draft since Mark Smythe was chosen by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 10th round in 1984. Smythe did not play a game in the NFL.
Carl Barzilauskas was a defensive tackle taken fourth overall in the 1974 Draft by the New York Jets, tied for the second-highest chosen Hoosier ever. Barzilaukas played for the Jets and Green Bay Packers from 1974-79 with 70 career games.
John Johnson played the most career games among Indiana defensive tackles drafted. He played 85 games from 1963-69 for the Chicago Bears and New York Giants. Johnson was drafted by the Bears in the 6th round in 1963 as well as the New York Jets in the 20th round of the AFL Draft.
Other defensive tackles chosen include John Goldsberry (Chicago Cardinals, 1949, 4th round), Harry Jagielski (Washington, 1954, 7th round), Larry Jameson (St. Louis Cardinals, 1975, 6th round), John Jordan (New York Giants, 1976, 8th round), Jack Hoffman (San Diego Chargers, 1976, 15th round) and Smythe.
Indiana Quarterbacks And The Draft
Rourke was the ninth Indiana quarterback taken in the NFL Draft and the first since Nate Sudfeld was drafted by Washington in 2016.
The highest-drafted Indiana quarterback was Babe Laufenberg, who was drafted 168th overall in 1983 by Washington. Laufenberg played four seasons for the New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. He had 16 career games and seven starts.
Trent Green, drafted in the eighth round by the San Diego Chargers in 1993, is the Indiana quarterback who had the longest NFL career as a signal-caller. Green played 12 seasons for Washington, the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.
Green’s tenure with the Chiefs from 2001-06 was his most successful. He was 48-40 as the starting quarterback and threw for 21,459 yards for Kansas City. He was a two-time Pro Bowler. Green passed for 28,475 yards in his career.
Other quarterbacks chosen include Nick Sebek (Washington, 1949, 25th round), Ted McNulty (Cincinnati Bengals, 1973, 15th round), Tim Clifford (Chicago Bears, 1981, 10th round), Steve Bradley (Cincinnati Bengals, 1986, 12th round) and Gibran Hamdan (Washington, 2003, 7th round).
There are also players like Antwaan Randle El, a quarterback in college who was drafted as a wide receiver by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2002 draft.
Indiana Hoosiers Drafted By The 49ers
West and Rourke were the fifth and sixth former Hoosiers to be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.
The two most accomplished Indiana players drafted by the 49ers were both members of the 1967 Rose Bowl team and were picked within a year of one another.
Middle linebacker Jim Sniadecki was picked by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 1969 NFL Draft.
Sniadecki played five seasons for the 49ers. He played in 58 career games, starting 14 of them.
Sniadecki was the 49ers’ starter at middle linebacker in 1973. He had one career interception and one sack.
A year after Sniadecki was drafted, running back John Isenbarger was drafted in the second round by the 49ers in 1970.
Isenbarger played four seasons for the 49ers, eventually switching from running back to wide receiver. Isenbarger played all 55 of his career games for San Francisco from 1970-73, and he started four games. Isenbarger had 80 career rushing yards to go with 21 catches, 291 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.
Two other former Hoosiers – back Jim Yore and linebacker Mike Fulk – were picked by the 49ers but did not play a down in the NFL.
Yore was picked in the 13th round in 1958. Fulk was chosen in the fifth round in 1973.
Indiana Hoosiers Who Played For The 49ers
Not every Hoosier who played for the 49ers was drafted by them.
Randy Beisler had a fascinating pro career. The Gary, Ind., native was an offensive lineman with Indiana, and he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 1966 NFL Draft. He was selected fourth overall, tied with Tom Nowatzke as the second highest-drafted Indiana player of all-time.
Philadelphia played Beisler on both sides of the ball. He started 19 games for the Eagles from 1966-68.
Acquired by the 49ers before the 1969 season, San Francisco flipped Beisler back to the offensive line. Beisler became a starter on the 49ers’ NFC West championship teams from 1970-72. Beisler played 79 career games for San Francisco from 1969-74 before he finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Other Indiana players who played for the 49ers who weren’t drafted by them include running back Tevin Coleman (2019-20, 2022), linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (2022-23), tight end Tim Jorden (1995), offensive lineman Craig Osika (2002, didn’t play), Hamdan (2006, didn’t play) and Sudfeld (2021, didn’t play).
