Lee Beebe Jr. Is An Underdog Story In Indiana Backfield
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A lot of times when players walk-on to play football at a power conference school, they have a back-up plan. Perhaps a FCS or Division II school might have a place for them if their dreams of playing at the highest level don’t work out.
Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. decided to walk-on at UAB in 2022 after he played at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Ala.
What was his back-up plan?
“There was none,” Beebe said during a media session earlier in April. “I was really committed to walking on to UAB and just proving myself that I can play at that level and I can earn a scholarship, which I did the following year.”
Beebe bet on himself and won. Now he’s trying to prove himself again at the highest level.
Beebe transferred to Indiana in December. It was a transfer that was briefly tied up in mystery, but Beebe is here and out to prove himself in the Big Ten.
He continually improved as his career progressed at UAB. During his first season in 2022, he got typical playing time for a walk-on – he played in one game and rushed three times for 32 yards.
Starting in 2023, Beebe started making progress. As a backup, Beebe appeared in 11 games and rushed for 360 yards and four touchdowns.
With a scholarship earned, Beebe was UAB’s primary rushing threat in 2024. He gained 884 yards on the ground, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also had 30 catches for 219 yards.
It was quite a rise for the 5-foot-10, 220 pound back.
“The journey's definitely been fun, not going to lie. From walking on UAB in ‘22 and here now in 2025 has definitely been an amazing process, and I wouldn't trade it for anything else,” Beebe said.
“It definitely shows like, my hard work and dedication and just proving to everybody that I'm an underdog and I could do it,” he added.
Fresh off of his productive season for the Blazers, Beebe went into the transfer portal. He committed to Indiana on Dec. 14. There was confusion for a few days as some outlets reported he had de-committed from the Hoosiers. That wasn’t the case, and Beebe re-confirmed his commitment a few days later.
“The whole process, it was new for me. I was getting a lot of exposure I didn't get in high school, because I really wasn't recruited much in high school. So it was just, it was a big change,” said Beebe on his portal experience.
Beebe was sold on working with running backs coach John Miller.
“I really just like the people and the atmosphere here. Coach Miller, he kind of really sold the deal for me. I love the way he talked, and the scheme that we talked about was similar to UAB. It wouldn't be too much of an adjustment,” said Beebe, who noted that Miller wants him to work on his blocking.
Beebe said the biggest adjustment he anticipates in moving up from the American Athletic Conference to the Big Ten Conference is the speed of the game. It was his priority in spring ball to work on that. Beebe said the adjustment has gone well.
Based on returns from the Spring Game last week, it showed. Unofficially, Beebe rushed for 53 yards against a mix of defensive units. He was the second-leading rusher behind Kaelon Black, who broke a 40-yard run to amass 62 yards.
Beebe played with the Indiana starters, but he also had a few carries with the reserves. However, barring any additional transfer portal additions, Beebe should be part of a three-man rushing attack for the Hoosiers.
That’s how Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti likes it. In 2024, Justice Ellison, Ty Son Lawton and Black got the lion’s share of the carries – often alternating by series.
Black, Maryland transfer Roman Hemby and Beebe could form a similar rotation in 2025. Beebe feels good about his role, and his rise has helped give him confidence to succeed. He also feels Indiana’s coaches position players to thrive.
“I say the big highlight would definitely be how the coaches want you to be better. The coaches, they strive for you to be better. They want you to get better. They'll do everything that they can to make you better, not as a person, but also as a player,” Beebe said.
