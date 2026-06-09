Two Hoosiers Make Inaugural Top 100 Most Influential People in Sports List

The Indiana Hoosiers were the toast of college football in 2025 and the two biggest personalities around the national championship program, head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, were recognized by TIME Magazine for their accomplishments.



Mendoza and Cignetti were both named to the inaugural list of the sports industry's top 100 most influential people. The list was broken into four categories: Icons, Titans, Innovators and Leaders.

Curt Cignetti, Titan

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Football has coach Curt Cignetti walks the red carpet prior to the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indiana head football coach Curt Cignetti is listed under the 'Titans' of sports. He took the college football world by storm with his "Google me" quote in his first signing day press conference in 2023 after taking over a downtrodden Hoosier program. While most people laughed, Cignetti was issuing a warning to those present about what he was about to do at IU.



Cignetti's success changed the landscape of the sport as he utilized the transfer portal, NIL, and a unique practice philosophy to lead the Hoosiers to a 27-2 record in his first two seasons, culminating in the 2025 national championship.

Cignetti's instant success at the program that had the most losses in FBS history entering 2025 erased all excuses and patience from programs with more history and star power.



The sport saw powers like Penn State and LSU fire their coaches mid-season when it was clear their playoff aspirations would not be met. After all, if Cignetti could do it at IU with a bunch of three stars, why couldn't Penn State and LSU win with more talent?

Fernando Mendoza, Leader

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) scores a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza became the poster guy for Indiana football's 16-0 national championship season. His personality was refreshing as he came off as nerdy and just another guy.



However, Mendoza's work ethic, mind for the game, and his raw talent helped him to have the best season in Indiana football history.



Mendoza did not put up gaudy numbers, but he won the Heisman Trophy. Cignetti and the staff never really said 'Here, Fernando, throw it 40 times", yet every time IU needed a play, he made it.

His ability to take shots, make mistakes, and instantly bounce back made him heroic in the eyes of Hoosier fans and showed the rest of the sport that a player doesn't have to be highly rated out of high school to accomplish all of the things Mendoza did, including being the number one pick in the NFL Draft.

What made Mendoza a leader on the Hoosiers and in the sports industry is that he is genuine.



When he said he would die on the field for his teammates after multiple games this season, he actually meant it. He was the ultimate glue guy who made the 2025 Hoosiers special, and not one bit of it was an act.



He is that flippin' guy.