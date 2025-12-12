Indiana football has accomplished a long list of firsts over the last two seasons under coach Curt Cignetti, and on Saturday another accolade could be added to the list.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is one of four finalists for the 91st Heisman Trophy award, along with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. If Mendoza were to win, he'd become the first Hoosier to ever win the Heisman Trophy award.

Here's more information on the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the MVP trophy after winning the Big Ten football championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony

What: 91st edition of the Heisman Trophy

91st edition of the Heisman Trophy When: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City TV: ABC

ABC Host: Chris Fowler

Chris Fowler Finalists: Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Julian Sayin (Ohio State)

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Julian Sayin (Ohio State) Last five winners: Travis Hunter (Colorado), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama), DeVonta Smith (Alabama).

Travis Hunter (Colorado), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama), DeVonta Smith (Alabama). Odds: Mendoza (-1800), Pavia (+900), Love (+25000), Sayin (+50000), according to the DraftKings Sportsbook Friday morning.

Mendoza's accomplishments

Mendoza is already just the second finalist in program history, along with Anthony Thompson, who rushed for 1,793 yards and 24 touchdowns in 1989. Other top-10 finishers in Indiana history include Bill Hillenbrand (1942), Vaughn Dunbar (1991), Antwaan Randle El (2001), Tevin Coleman (2014) and Kurtis Rourke (2024).

Guiding Indiana to a 13-0 record and the program's first ever Big Ten championship game victory, Mendoza leads the nation with 33 passing touchdowns and 39 touchdowns responsible for. Heading into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 overall seed, Mendoza ranks sixth nationally with a 71.5% completion percentage, second with a 181.4 passer rating and third with a 88.4 total QBR.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's the only FBS quarterback since at least 1996 with multiple games of at least 90% completion and four touchdown passes versus Power 4 opponents. He's also the third Big Ten quarterback since 2000 with three-straight games of at least four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, along with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud in 2021 and Purdue's Kyle Orton in 2004.

And following Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony, Mendoza and the Hoosiers are set to play the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama at 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. With a win, the Hoosiers would advance to the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 9 against the winner of No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison.

