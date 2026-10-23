How To Watch Indiana at Michigan: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds

The Indiana Hoosiers dropped a football game for the first time since December 2024 and their first home loss in Curt Cignetti's tenure. IU hits the road again this week for another nationally televised game. This time, they face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, a place IU has not won since 1967.

How to watch Indiana at Michigan

Who: No. 6 Indiana at Michigan Wolverines

When: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick

Indiana vs. Ohio State odds

Spread: Indiana -7

Moneyline: Indiana -278

Over/Under: 41.5



All odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings

Quick thoughts on Indiana at Michigan

Indiana's loss to Ohio State last Saturday hurt, but the Hoosiers still have all of their goals in front of them. While they lost control of their Big Ten Championship destiny, they still are highly likely to make the College Football Playoff. However, how they respond this week at Michigan will determine how far this Hoosier team can go.

The Hoosiers and Wolverines last met in 2024, a 15-10 Indiana win. However, the series has been largely one-sided. Michigan leads the all-time series 62-11. Not only has IU not won in Ann Arbor since 1967, but they also have never won two in a row in the series.



Indiana's trips north have also been marred with controversy.

From the forward fumble out of bounds in 1979 that set up a game-winning touchdown to Michigan's Anthony Carter, to Bill Mallory getting suspended because of a bogus defensive holding call on a pass that landed in a tuba in 1991, to the simultaneous catch controversy that launched Bill Lynch's gum into orbit in 2009, there have been some stolen IU wins in Ann Arbor.

Indiana is favored, maybe for the first time ever, to win at Michigan Stadium on Saturday; however, it will not be easy. Indiana found ways to lose at home to Ohio State that had not happened under Cignetti, and Michigan may have found some life by inserting freshman quarterback Tommy Carr into the lineup.



The Hoosiers cannot let the loss to Ohio State turn into two in a row. It has been a while since the Hoosier faithful have felt the sting of a loss, but it could be exactly what this team needs.

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