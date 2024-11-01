How To Watch Indiana Football Against Michigan State in Week 10
Indiana and Michigan State play in the Old Brass Spittoon rivalry game on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich. The teams have alternated wins in the last four matchups, with the Spartans engineering a late comeback to defeat the Hoosiers 24-21 in Bloomington last season.
But there will be many new faces in this year's rivalry game, beginning with the head coaches. Former James Madison coach Curt Cignetti is 8-0 in his first year at Indiana, matching the best start in program history. A win on Saturday would give the Hoosiers their third nine-win season of all-time.
On the other side, Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State, where he led the Beavers to bowl games in each of the last three seasons. Smith brought quarterback Aidan Chiles with him from Oregon State, and they're off to a 4-4 start at Michigan State.
After starting backup quarterback Tayven Jackson against Michigan, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti announced Thursday quarterback Kurtis Rourke will return from a thumb injury and start against the Spartans. Rourke ranks No. 1 nationally in ESPN's adjusted total quarterback rating at 91.8.
Indiana looks to maintain its lead in the Big Ten standings at 5-0 in conference play and remain in the race for the 12-team College Football Playoff. Michigan State started the year strong with three straight wins, but they've lost four of their last five games while playing the nation's No. 9 strength of schedule.
How to watch No. 13 Indiana vs. Michigan State
- Who: No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0) vs. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3)
- What: Old Brass Spittoon rivalry game
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- Where: Spartan Stadium (74,866) in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV: Peacock
- Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 161 or 197)
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan State and the over/under is 51.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Washington 31-17 at home last week. Michigan State lost 24-17 at Michigan. The Spartans have lost four of their last five games after a 3-0 start.
- Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 50-18-2. The Spartans won the last matchup, 24-21 in Bloomington last season. The teams have played annually since 2011, and Michigan State holds a 10-3 advantage in that stretch. Indiana has beaten Michigan State just five times this century, coming in 2022, 2020, 2016, 2006 and 2001.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 55 degrees with mostly sunny skies, a 7% chance of rain and a southeast wind at four miles per hour at 3:30 p.m. ET in East Lansing.
Meet the coaches
- Jonathan Smith, Michigan State: Smith has a 4-4 record to begin his first season at Michigan State. He was previously the head coach at Oregon State, where he went 34-35 overall and 23-29 in Pac-12 play from 2018-23. The Beavers won 10 games during the 2022 season and qualified for a bowl game in each of Smith's final three seasons. Prior to his first head coaching job at Oregon State, Smith was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Washington from 2014-17 and held various assistant coaching positions at Boise State, Montana, Idaho and Oregon State dating back to 2002. Smith played quarterback at Oregon State from 1998-2001, totaling 9,680 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Smith led the Beavers to an 11-1 season and a Fiesta Bowl victory in 2000.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 8-0 at Indiana, is in his first season at Indiana after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
