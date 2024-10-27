Opening Line: Indiana Favored At Michigan State in Week 10
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana looks to keep its undefeated season alive when it travels to Michigan State on Saturday, and oddsmakers give the Hoosiers a good chance.
Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite against Michigan State, and the over under is 50.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook on Sunday morning. Indiana is a minus-235 favorite on the moneyline, and Michigan State's moneyline odds are plus-190.
Kickoff between the Hoosiers and Spartans is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., and it will be broadcast on Peacock.
Indiana football against the spread in 2024
- Week 1: Indiana did not cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites in its 31-7 win at home against Florida International. The game went under 52 points.
- Week 2: Indiana covered a 44.5-point spread as favorites in its 77-3 win at home against Western Illinois. The game went over 54.5 points.
- Week 3: Indiana covered a 4-point spread as favorites in its 42-13 win at UCLA. The game went over 46.5 points.
- Week 4: Indiana covered a 28.5-point spread as a favorite in its 52-14 win at home against Charlotte. The game went over 51 points.
- Week 5: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 42-28 win at home against Maryland. The game went over 50.5 points.
- Week 6: Indiana covered a 13-point spread as a favorite in its 41-24 win at Northwestern. The game went over 40 points.
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: Indiana covered a 6.5-point spread as a favorite in its 56-7 win at home against Nebraska. The game went over 49 points.
- Week 9: Indiana covered a 5.5-point spread as a favorite in its 31-17 win at home against Washington. The game went under 54 points.
Michigan State is coming off a 24-17 loss at Michigan on Saturday. Quarterback Aidan Chiles completed 17 of 23 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. Running back Nate Carter picked up 118 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and he led the Spartans with 56 receiving yards.
In its first season under coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan State has a 4-4 record overall and a 2-3 record in Big Ten play. The Spartans began the season 3-0, with wins over Florida Atlantic, Maryland and Prairie View. But they've since lost four of their last five games, including losses to Boston College, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan and a 32-20 win over Iowa.
With a 31-17 win over Washington on Saturday, Indiana improved to 8-0 on the season and matched the best start in program history in coach Curt Cignetti's first season. Quarterback Tayven Jackson started in place of the injured Kurtis Rourke, but there is optimism that Rourke could return against Michigan State, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
