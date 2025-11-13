How To Watch Indiana Football vs Wisconsin
It's been another historic Indiana football season under coach Curt Cignetti, and fans may only get one more opportunity to see the Hoosiers play at Memorial Stadium in 2025.
If Indiana defeats Wisconsin on Saturday and Purdue the following week, a 12-0 regular season record would likely give the Hoosiers a first-round bye in College Football Playoff, regardless of what happens in the Big Ten championship. But before looking too far ahead, Cignetti is expecting a strong effort from Wisconsin, which snapped its six-game losing streak last weekend.
"They're coming off a top-25 win at home against Washington. They're a tough, gritty football team," Cignetti said. "They've had a murderer's row schedule: Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Iowa, Washington, Alabama, you name it."
"I've got a lot of respect for coach Fickell. He's a proven winner. The guy has had a starting quarterback available about 30 percent of the time during his tenure at Wisconsin. That's tough duty. I think we need to understand that we're going to get everybody's best shot. We're not sneaking up on anyone anymore."
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin
- Who: No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-6, 1-5)
- What: Indiana's final regular season home game.
- When: Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 15
- Where: Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium (56, 526) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), Brooke Fletcher (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 117 or 195)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 29.5-point favorite over Wisconsin, and the over/under is 44.5 points. Indiana is a -6500 favorite on the moneyline, while Wisconsin's moneyline odds are +2000, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday.
- Recent results: Indiana won 55-10 at Maryland on Nov. 1, and then won 27-24 at Penn State on Nov. 8. Wisconsin lost 21-7 at No. 6 Oregon on Oct. 25, and then won 13-10 at home against No. 23 Washington on Nov. 8.
- Series history: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 41-20-2, but Indiana has won the last two matchups. The Hoosiers most recently won 20-14 at home during the 2023 season, with two total touchdowns by Brendan Sorsby. Prior to Indiana's win at Wisconsin in 2020, the Badgers won 10 straight matchups from 2005-17. Indiana is going for its first three-game win streak over Wisconsin since its five-game win streak from 1986-92. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 18-10-1 in Bloomington.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 68 degrees and cloudy with a 9% chance of rain and southwest winds at 14 mph Saturday at Noon ET in Bloomington, Ind.
- Coaches: Curt Cignetti has a 21-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including an 14-1 record in Big Ten play. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Luke Fickell has a 16-19 overall record and a 9-15 record in Big Ten play during his third full season at Wisconsin. He previously coached Cincinnati from 2017-22 and had a 57-18 overall record with two conference titles and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.