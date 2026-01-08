Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up To $2,000 FanCash For Miami vs Ole Miss CFP Semifinal
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with the chance to earn up to $2,000 FanCash as Miami and Ole Miss clash in Thursday's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. This marquee matchup on January 8 features two teams that have defied expectations throughout the playoffs, with the winner advancing to face either Indiana or Oregon for the national championship. New bettors can take advantage of this generous welcome offer while exploring various sportsbook promos available for this high-stakes semifinal showdown.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers FanCash for CFP semifinal betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new Missouri customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each losing bet earning FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. All wagers must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to qualify for this offer.
For example, if you bet $50 on Miami to cover the spread against Ole Miss and the Hurricanes fail to cover, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if Miami covers the spread and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that particular day. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing you to potentially earn the maximum $200 FanCash each day your qualifying wagers lose.
Key terms include:
- FanCash earned from this promotion expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.
- No promo code needed to claim this offer.
- Maximum $200 FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Miami vs Ole Miss
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday's CFP Semifinal is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to get started:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account.
- Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on Miami vs Ole Miss or any other market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotions and enhanced betting opportunities. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that can enhance your betting experience throughout the college football season. Current customers can easily access these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new offers are regularly updated to provide additional value for your wagers.
