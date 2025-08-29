How to Watch Indiana Football Week 1 vs. Old Dominion
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football begins the 2025 season with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Old Dominion at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.
The 20th-ranked Hoosiers are looking to build on an 11-2 season headlined by a College Football Playoff appearance in coach Curt Cignetti's first year. Old Dominion, meanwhile, is hoping to rebound from a 5-7 campaign in which it lost six games by one possession.
Here's everything to know before Indiana faces Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon ...
How to watch Indiana vs. Old Dominion
Who: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
What: Indiana's season opener
When: Saturday, Aug. 30, at 2:30 ET
Where: Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Announcers: Noah Reed (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (113 or 197)
Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
Point spread: Indiana is a 24.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 53.5 points, according to Draft Kings Sportsbook.
Last season's records: Indiana went 11-2 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play. Old Dominion went 4-8 overall.
Series history: Saturday marks the first meeting between Indiana and Old Dominion. However, while he was the coach at James Madison, Cignetti faced the Monarchs in 2022 and 2023. James Madison won both games, cruising to a 37-3 victory in 2022 and escaping with a 30-27 triumph in 2023.
Weather: According to The Weather Channel, kickoff conditions will be 76 degrees and sunny with a 0% chance of rain.
OLD DOMINION PREVIEW: Several Indiana football players have been in Old Dominion's shoes, eyeing an upset over a Power Four opponent. The Hoosiers are determined to avoid being on the wrong side of history. CLICK HERE.
HAS INDIANA FOUND WEST, CARPENTER REPLACEMENTS? Indiana lost defensive tackles CJ West and James Carpenter to graduation and the NFL after last season. Hosea Wheeler and Dominique Ratcliff are next in line. CLICK HERE.
IU TO SPLIT CARRIES BETWEEN 3 RUNNING BACKS: Indiana linebacker Rolijah Hardy said the Hoosiers have "one of the strongest backfields in the country" with Roman Hemby, Kaelon Black and Lee Beebe Jr. CLICK HERE.
3 FRESHMEN STAND OUT IN FALL CAMP: Indiana football's 2025 freshman class may have an early impact, spearheaded by receiver Lebron Bond and defensive backs Byron Baldwin Jr. and Jaylen Bell. CLICK HERE.