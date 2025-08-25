3 Indiana Football Freshmen Generating Fall Camp Buzz
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana junior cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has a resume marked by All-American, All-Big Ten and Freshman All-American honors.
Suffice to say, the Hoosiers want as many iterations of Ponds as they can find. Ask Ponds, and Indiana has found at least two more.
Defensive backs Jaylen Bell and Byron Baldwin Jr. have impressed Ponds, while receiver Lebron Bond has garnered praise from coach Curt Cignetti and running back Roman Hemby, among others.
Indiana's 2025 recruiting class totaled 23 signees, and 14 enrolled in the spring to jumpstart workouts and practices. That includes Bell, Baldwin and Bond, and all three have received high marks from Cignetti.
Only four true freshmen — defensive linemen Mario Landino and Daniel Ndukwe, linebacker Rolijah Hardy and receiver Charlie Becker — played at least 12 games last season.
Whether the Hoosiers match or exceed that number in 2025 remains to be seen, but Indiana's freshman class appears to be stocked with potential difference-makers.
And that group, certainly, is headlined by Baldwin, Bond and Bell.
Lebron Bond had a 'spectacular' camp
When senior running back Roman Hemby discussed standouts among Indiana's receiving corps, he mentioned returning starters Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. — but only after mentioning Bond.
"I feel like one of the young guys that's having a spectacular time is Lebron Bond," Hemby said. "He's doing really well. I've been seeing him catch the ball, make a lot of spectacular catches."
Bond arrived in Bloomington with subtle, but not substantial, buzz. He created more throughout spring practice.
Rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star recruit by the other major outlets, the Norfolk, Va., native led the Hoosiers' in receiving during the spring game, catching four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Cignetti said Bond carried his momentum into fall camp and continues to get better.
"It's really important to him — football," Cignetti said. "Still [need to see] a little bit more consistency, but he is in the position to help us this fall."
Byron Baldwin 'ready to play'
The highest-rated recruit in Indiana's 2025 class, Baldwin has four-star pedigree and lofty expectations. He may get the chance to deliver sooner than expected.
Indiana junior defensive back Amare Ferrell said the 6-foot-2, 194-pound Baldwin is "ready to play right now," and with senior safety Louis Moore still awaiting the court verdict as he pursues eligibility for this season, Baldwin might be elevated to a prominent role.
"For him, I would probably say just make sure he does everything to the standard, make sure he does everything the right way," Ferrell said. "Since he's a freshman, we want to make sure he comes in ready to play, ready to practice, ready to know the playbook and do everything right so his chances of getting on the field are better."
Baldwin has a pair of quality mentors in Ferrell, who was the true freshman to start for Indiana in 2023, and Ponds, who shined as a first-year player at James Madison University.
Ponds said Baldwin has impressed with his energy, and Ponds sees a bigger — but younger — version of himself each rep Baldwin takes.
"He's willing to learn," Ponds said. "I think he reminds me of myself, kind of — he asks questions about everything. He wants to learn. I see he's got a lot of potential in him, so definitely see a little bit of myself in him."
Jaylen Bell tabbed a 'good, young prospect'
In July at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Cignetti said senior Jamari Sharpe is the Hoosiers' projected starting cornerback opposite Ponds. But the competition, Cignetti said, remained open between Sharpe, senior Ryland Gandy and Bell.
Sharpe figures to start this fall, but Bell has impressed. He often stays attached to Ponds' hip during drills, and Ponds, unprompted, told Big Ten Network he sees lots of himself in Bell. Ponds said the same in a press conference with local media earlier in fall camp.
"He's been great for us as well," Ponds said. "That's another guy I see myself in. He learns a lot. He asks a lot of questions. He's a harder worker as well. So, I think the future's bright for him."
Bell, a three-star recruit who attended Grayson High School in Georgia, finished his four-year prep career with 128 tackles, five tackles for loss, six interceptions and 25 pass breakups.
The 5-foot-10, 176-pound Bell is close in size to the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Ponds, and both have quick feet and fluid hips. The opportunity may not exist for Bell to match Ponds' accolade-filled freshman season, but the Hoosiers like Bell's upside.
"Jaylen Bell is a good, young prospect," Cignetti said.
Related stories on Indiana football
IU KICKER RADICIC 'MONEY' IN OFFSEASON: Indiana football kicker Nico Radicic, who missed only one of his 80 collective kicks in 2024, has expanded his range and enjoyed an accurate offseason. CLICK HERE.
2 HOOSIERS BUILD BOND THROUGH CALL OF DUTY: Indiana punter Mitch McCarthy and long snapper Mark Langston developed chemistry through extensive time playing 'Call of Duty: Warzone' this offseason. CLICK HERE.
COOGAN'S LEADERSHIP STANDING OUT: Though he's only been in Bloomington for six-and-a-half months, Indiana center Pat Coogan has taken over a leadership role this offseason. CLICK HERE.
NOWAKOWSKI TAKING HORTON ROLE: A near-identical snap split at in-line tight end last season gives Riley Nowakowski comfort in replacing Zach Horton as Indiana football's glue-guy up front. CLICK HERE.