How to Watch Indiana's Game With Maryland on Saturday

No. 12-ranked Indiana has a huge game on Saturday with Maryland, and all of a sudden it has huge implications in the Big Ten East.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a huge home game against Maryland on Saturday. It suddenly has huge postseason implications as well, now that Ohio State, the Big Ten's best team, is in the middle of a huge COVID-19 probelm.

The Hoosiers are 4-1 after losing 42-35 to Ohio State last week, and they're in second place in the Big Ten East. Maryland, which has missed its last two games because of a COVID-19 outbreak is 2-1, with back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Penn State.

Here are the broadcast details

Kickoff: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: ESPN-Plus

ESPN-Plus TV Announcers: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Dr. Jerry Punch (sideline)

Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Dr. Jerry Punch (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius 136, XM 195, Internet 957:

IU Radio Network; Sirius 136, XM 195, Internet 957: Radio Announcer: Don Fischer, Buck Suhr and Joe Smith

We are down to just four games on Saturday now. The Minnesota-Wisconsin game was canceled earlier in the week because of a COVID-19 outbreak inside the Minnesota program and late on Friday night, it was announced that the Ohio State-Illinois game had to be canceled too because of several positive tests inside the Buckeyes' program, including coach Ryan Day.

Here are the starting times for all of the Big Ten games this weekend:

Maryland at Indiana: Noon ET, TV: ESPN2

Noon ET, TV: ESPN2 Penn State at Michigan: Noon ET, TV: ABC

Noon ET, TV: ABC Northwestern at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET: ESPN2

3:30 p.m. ET: ESPN2 Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m. ET, TV: Fox Sports 1

4 p.m. ET, TV: Fox Sports 1 Ohio State at Illinois: CANCELED

CANCELED Minnesota at Wisconsin: CANCELED

CANCELED FRIDAY: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

Related stories on Indiana football