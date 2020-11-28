How to Watch Indiana's Game With Maryland on Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a huge home game against Maryland on Saturday. It suddenly has huge postseason implications as well, now that Ohio State, the Big Ten's best team, is in the middle of a huge COVID-19 probelm.
The Hoosiers are 4-1 after losing 42-35 to Ohio State last week, and they're in second place in the Big Ten East. Maryland, which has missed its last two games because of a COVID-19 outbreak is 2-1, with back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Penn State.
Here are the broadcast details
- Kickoff: Noon ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: ESPN2
- Stream: ESPN-Plus
- TV Announcers: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Dr. Jerry Punch (sideline)
- Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius 136, XM 195, Internet 957:
- Radio Announcer: Don Fischer, Buck Suhr and Joe Smith
We are down to just four games on Saturday now. The Minnesota-Wisconsin game was canceled earlier in the week because of a COVID-19 outbreak inside the Minnesota program and late on Friday night, it was announced that the Ohio State-Illinois game had to be canceled too because of several positive tests inside the Buckeyes' program, including coach Ryan Day.
Here are the starting times for all of the Big Ten games this weekend:
- Maryland at Indiana: Noon ET, TV: ESPN2
- Penn State at Michigan: Noon ET, TV: ABC
- Northwestern at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET: ESPN2
- Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m. ET, TV: Fox Sports 1
- Ohio State at Illinois: CANCELED
- Minnesota at Wisconsin: CANCELED
- FRIDAY: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
