How To Watch Indiana vs Alabama in CFP Quarterfinals at Rose Bowl

Indiana celebrated the program's first Big Ten Championship game victory and first Heisman Trophy winner over the past few weeks, but now it's time for coach Curt Cignetti to refocus his group for the College Football Playoff.

As the nation's No. 1 team, the Hoosiers received a first-round by to the Rose Bowl, where they awaited No. 9 Alabama, who defeated No. 8 Oklahoma in the first round. That sets up the first-ever meeting between Indiana and Alabama, though there's familiarity between the two programs.

Cignetti was a wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama from 2007-11 under Nick Saban, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer –– along with offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and others –– were part of former Indiana coach Tom Allen's staff in Bloomington. Now, eyeing a national title run, they'll face off in one of the sport's most iconic venues.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) answers questions Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, during Media Day interviews ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama Crimson Tide at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Alabama

Who: No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (13-0, 10-0) vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3, 8-2)

What: College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

When: 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 1

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (89,702) in Pasadena, Calif.

TV: ESPN

TV announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst),

Holly Rowe and Kris Budden (sideline)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 84)

Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick

Point spread: Indiana is a 7-point favorite over Alabama, and the over/under is 47.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Wednesday afternoon. The Hoosiers' moneyline odds are -245, while the Crimson Tide's moneyline odds are +200.

Recent results: Indiana won 56-3 at Purdue on Nov. 28, and then defeated No. 1 Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 6. Alabama lost 28-7 to No. 3 Georgia in the SEC Championship, and then won 34-24 at No. 8 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff first round on Dec. 19.

Series history: First meeting.

Rose Bowl history: Indiana lost it lone appearance in the Rose Bowl, 14-3 to USC in 1968. However, the Hoosiers played a regular season Big Ten conference game at the Rose Bowl in 2024, defeating UCLA 42-13. Alabama has a 5-2-1 all-time record in the Rose Bowl, most recently losing 27-20 in overtime to Michigan in coach Nick Saban's final game.

Coaches: Curt Cignetti, 64, has a 24-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including an 17-1 record in regular season Big Ten play and a Big Ten title. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Kalen DeBoer, 51, has a 20-7 overall record in his second season at Alabama, including a 12-4 record in regular season SEC play and an 0-1 record in the SEC Championship. Alabama lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl to end DeBoer's first season. He previously coached Washington to a 25-3 record from 2022-23, including a national championship game appearance. He also had a 12-6 record at Fresno State from 2020-21 and a 67-3 record at Sioux Falls from 2005-09, including three NAIA Championships. DeBoer was Indiana's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019, when the Hoosiers went 8-5 under Tom Allen.

What's next?: The winner advances to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET, where they'll play the winner of No. 4 Texas Tech versus No. 5 Oregon.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.