3 Numbers to Know Before Indiana Faces Alabama in the Rose Bowl

Defense wins championships. Every sports fan has heard that adage, but how true is it, really? Well, according to the past two seasons, it’s very true in college football.

The best defense in the country in 2024, in terms of points allowed per game, was Ohio State (12.9 points yielded per contest), which ultimately won the national championship. Back in 2023, it was Michigan (10.4 points allowed per game), which also won the title that year.

Now, seeking a national championship of its own, top-seeded Indiana (currently ranks second in points allowed at 10.8 per game) figures to rely heavily on its dominant defense against No. 9 Alabama in a Rose Bowl matchup (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Meanwhile, if the Crimson Tide want any shot at taking down the country’s lone undefeated club, they’ll need a top-notch showing from their own defense. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at three must-know numbers heading into the contest, all of which come in a defensive-focused lens.

Three stats you need to know heading into Indiana-Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indiana’s sacks per game: 3.0

Tied for seventh in the nation with 3.0 sacks per contest, Indiana’s pass-rushing attack is a key part of its defensive prowess. Not only do the Hoosiers have the individual talent to win in one-on-one situations, but they also have a highly-effective pressure-creating scheme that puts offensive line units in the blender, allowing for free, or largely unimpeded, runs at the quarterback.

Sick sim pressure from the boundary by Indiana for the 3rd-down sack. Oregon’s in a full slide to the right, but the Hoosiers drop to that side while bringing a CB from the left, leaving two free rushers for Dante Moore to deal with. pic.twitter.com/qYhj3vqUdQ — John Evans (@_jpevans_) October 13, 2025

On the flip side, Alabama’s protection of quarterback Ty Simpson hasn’t exactly been a strength. The Crimson Tide give up 2.07 sacks per game, a digit that ranks 86th out of 134 FBS teams.

To make matters worse, Indiana is coming off its best pass-rush performance of the season, sacking Ohio State QB Julian Sayin five times, after the Buckeyes gunslinger had only gone down six total times through 12 games.

Alabama’s passing yards allowed per game: 168.4

Throughout 2025, Alabama has boasted one of the stingiest passing defenses in the country, allowing just 168.4 passing yards per contest (tenth in the nation and third-best among CFP teams).

But, worth noting, in the Crimson Tide’s most recent outing, which came against Oklahoma in the first round of the CFP, their secondary was diced up, yielding 307 yards to John Mateer, although they still managed to escape Norman with the victory.

Alabama’s ability to keep Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, and all of his uber-talented pass-catchers, at bay may be the most important factor in determining the final result on Thursday.

Indiana’s third-down defense: 28.1 percent

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

In 13 games, the Hoosiers have allowed just 48 third-down conversions (3.7 per game) out of 171 attempts, good for a conversion rate of 28.1 percent for opposing offenses. That digit ranks second in the nation, and, worth noting, has held up even against elite offenses. (Oregon and Ohio State went a combined 7-for-26 on third down against Indiana.)

Meanwhile, Alabama is so-so in third-down situations, converting 42.7 percent of the time (No. 40 in the nation). Given the relatively high rate Simpson gets brought down at, the Crimson Tide face more third-and-longs than they’d surely desire, making third-down conversions a more difficult task.

If Indiana is able to get pressure on Simpson and put Alabama behind the sticks, it may be an extremely long night for a usually-potent Crimson Tide offense.