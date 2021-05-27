Kickoff Time Set for Indiana's Road Game at Western Kentucky

Sports Illustrated home
The first piece of Indiana's 2021 college football schedule came together when it was announced their Sept. 25 road game at Western Kentucky would kick off at 8 p.m. ET. It's the first released game time on the 12-game schedule.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first game time is set for Indiana's 2021 football season. The school announced on Wednesday that the Hoosiers' lone nonconference road game at Western Kentucky will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network cable station, and also be available on the CBS Sports app. 

This is the first of Indiana's 12 regular-season game that has a kickoff time. The Hoosiers' other two nonconference games are at home, against Idaho on Sept. 11 and Cincinnati on Sept. 18. Cincinnati is likely to be ranked somewhere near the top-10 and will be Indiana's first nonconference home game against a ranked team since USC visited in 1981.

Indiana and Western Kentucky have played three times before, with the Hoosiers winning each time. Indiana won at Bloomington in 2008 and 2015, and won in Bowling Green in 2010.

Indiana will have six home games this year and the Hoosiers are expecting full capacity after fans weren't allowed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four Big Ten conference games at Memorial Staduim are against MIchigan State (Oct. 16), Ohio State (Oct. 23), Rutgers (Nov. 13), and Minnesota (Nov. 20).

To purchase Indiana season tickets, CLICK HERE or call 1-866-IUSPORTS.

  • INDIANA 2021 SCHEDULE: Indiana's 12-game college football schedule for 2021 starts on Sept. 4 at Iowa. Here's the complete schedule, with dates, game times and TV, where applicable. CLICK HERE
  • MARYLAND GETS 2 FRIDAY GAMES: xxx CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS GET TEXAS A&M TRANSFER: Former four-star wide receiver Camron Buckley has transferred to Indiana, adding much-needed veteran depth at hte position. CLICK HERE
  • HER BOYS ARE HOME: Darnell McCullough has all of her boys staying home at Indiana, with three of them committing to the Hoosiers in the past two weeks. "Who's got it better than me?'' she says. Here's the behind-the-scenes story on how it all came together. CLICK HERE

