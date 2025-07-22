2025 Big Ten Football Media Days Schedule: How to Watch Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Others
LAS VEGAS -- Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti set a high standard in his Big Ten Media Day debut in 2024, delivering an assortment of invigorating, eye-catching quotes.
Cignetti confidently predicted the Hoosiers would outplay their preseason projection at No. 17 in the Big Ten, and he referred to UCLA's Rose Bowl Stadium as an "old stadium" where the Hoosiers were "going to kick somebody's ass." Indiana finished third in the Big Ten and took a 42-13 victory over UCLA in Week 3, validating two -- among others -- of Cignetti's bold claims.
Now, the stage is set for an encore.
The Hoosiers will meet with the media Tuesday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti begins the conference's three-day media week with an 11 a.m. PDT press conference.
Cignetti will meet with reporters at noon PDT at the main podium, where he'll issue an opening statement before taking questions. All sessions at the primary podium last only 15 minutes.
Indiana's three player representatives at Big Ten Media Day are receiver Elijah Sarratt, defensive end Mikail Kamara and linebacker Aiden Fisher. Sarratt and Kamara are first-time Big Ten Media Day attendees, while Fisher participated in 2024. The trio will speak from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. PDT at individual podiums.
Elsewhere, Cignetti will have a 45-minute breakout podium session from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., concluding the Hoosiers' mass media commitments.
Big Ten Network will speak with coaches and player representatives throughout the event, and the conference's flagship channel will broadcast the entirety of all three days. On Tuesday, Big Ten Network's coverage spans from 2 p.m. EDT to 8 p.m. EDT, while it runs from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Here's the full list of speaking times (all times Pacific) for the Big Ten's 18 head coaches at the main podium across three days in Las Vegas ...
Tuesday:
Bret Bielema, Illinois 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
Greg Schiano, Rutgers 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Curt Cignetti, Indiana 12:00 – 12:15 p.m.
Michael Locksley, Maryland 12:15 – 12:30 p.m.
Matt Rhule, Nebraska 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.
Ryan Day, Ohio State 12:45 – 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday:
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
David Braun, Northwestern 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Luke Fickell, Wisconsin 12:00 – 12:15 p.m.
Dan Lanning, Oregon 12:15 – 12:30 p.m.
Jedd Fisch, Washington 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.
James Franklin, Penn State 12:45 – 1:00 p.m.
Thursday:
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
Barry Odom, Purdue 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
DeShaun Foster, UCLA 12:00 – 12:15 p.m.
Jonathan Smith, Michigan State 12:15 – 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Riley, USC 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.
Sherrone Moore, Michigan 12:45 – 1:00 p.m.
