Spring football wrapped up at Indiana University last Thursday as the Spring game was played Thursday night, and the official countdown to fall can now begin.



Thursday's game didn't feature a slew of Hoosiers that are projected to start the season atop the depth chart at respective positions, but did offer a brief look into some of the new names in the program.

What I found myself walking away thinking is that despite losses to the pros, Indiana is probably going to be better at two key position groups in 2026 than it was in the historic 2025 season.

Indiana's Wide Receivers are the Truth

Thursday night didn't give a full offering of what Indiana will have at wide receiver in 2026 as Charlie Becker was on the sidelines, but it did show the Hoosiers will again be outstanding at wide receiver this fall.



On the same night Omar Cooper, Jr. was selected 30th overall by the New York Jets in the NFL draft, Nick Marsh made his first impression on many Hoosiers fans.

Marsh hauled in a pair of receptions for 23 yards, and although it didn't exactly light up the scorebaord, it was clear Curt Cignetti and company weren't trying to put on any kind of show, either.



Transfer Tyler Morris was the favorite target of the night, taking in five receptions for 115 yards and a score, and showing a bright spot where replacement receptions will likely come from for the Indiana offense this year.

Sooooo....I think Indiana's WRs for the 2027 draft might be better than they were for 2026.



Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh are both exceptional. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 28, 2026

Now throw in Charlie Becker, who didn't play in last Thursday night's game, and you're looking at a group that should be among the best wide receiver groups in all of college football again.

Indiana's Defensive Tackles Are Scary Good

All-American Tyrique Tucker returns for another go while Mario Landino is back in the middle of the defensive line as well. It was virtually impossible to run the ball against Indiana in 2025 (3.0 yards per carry against) and that task will be at least just as difficult in 2026.

Our @PFSNcollege highest-graded Big Ten DTs:



Tyrique Tucker, Indiana: 79.2

Cam Rice, Maryland: 78.7

Mario Landino, Indiana: 78.5

Devan Thompkins, USC: 77.5

Tomiwa Durojaiye, Illinois: 77.5

Rayshaun Benny, Michigan: 77.4

Aaron Graves, Iowa: 76.6

Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, Washington:… pic.twitter.com/UHUGKGRs4q — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 30, 2025

With the run defense built to be so strong, Indiana will have to get after opposing quarterbacks. Losing Mikail Kamara, Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt means the Hoosiers have to replace 34 tackles for loss and 10 sacks from a season ago, but the transfer portal appears to have been kind to Indiana.

Indiana raided the Kansas State roster, taking man-child Chiddi Obiazor (6-6, 275) and Tobi Osunsanmi from the Wildcats, and former Notre Dame edge Joshua Burnham.



The question is - what do the transfers do to help the pass rush, because with the interior of the defensive line that Indiana returns, opponents will be facing a boatload of obvious passing downs.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

Fernando Mendoza is off to the Las Vegas Raiders and is no longer walking through any Bloomington doors.



However, Curt Cignetti and his staff addressed what Indiana loses in a big-time way, and when you couple that with known returning stars, it's plenty fair to expect the Hoosiers to contend again for all the things it won last season.