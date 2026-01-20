Indiana Caps Title Season vs Miami as Social Media Erupts
In this story:
They didn’t believe – until they did. After being dubbed a “fluke” in 2024, and “overrated” in 2025, Indiana continued to win game after game. On the heels of a Big Ten championship, the Hoosiers were the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Three games later, and three victories later, Indiana is your college football national champion. 16-0. First-ever national title in program history. Curt Cignetti and his Hoosiers have accomplished the impossible.
In its first two CFP outings, Indiana hardly broke a sweat, knocking off Alabama 38-3, before smashing Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl. Heading into the Miami clash, the expectation was the Hoosiers would be challenged for the first time this entire playoff – a sentiment that was proven true by the Hurricanes.
A defensive showcase in the first half, the lauded defenses went blow for blow, as the Hoosiers shut down Miami’s Carson Beck while the Hurricanes’ D mostly kept the Heisman Trophy winner – Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza – in check.
Still, Indiana managed to move the football enough to squeak out 10 points while Miami couldn’t find an inch of breathing room, and ultimately failed to put any points on the board.
But in the second half, the script was flipped. The ‘Canes offense came out firing on all cylinders, picking up 150 yards in the third quarter – which more than doubled their total first half output of 69 yards.
Nevertheless, in that third quarter, the clubs just exchanged touchdowns and Indiana carried its ten point lead into the final frame. But Miami found pay dirt two more times, and eventually had a shot down 27-21 with less than two minutes remaining.
Beck was in the process of marching his squad down the field, but then underthrew a shot into double coverage, which was picked off by Jamari Sharpe to put the game on ice and cement Indiana’s historical season.
Here are the best reactions to Indiana’s national title win from social media: