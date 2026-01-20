Hoosiers Now

Indiana Caps Title Season vs Miami as Social Media Erupts

The Hoosiers did it. The 16-0 season is cemented, and Indiana is the national champion. Naturally, social media had to react.
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) races after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) races after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They didn’t believe – until they did. After being dubbed a “fluke” in 2024, and “overrated” in 2025, Indiana continued to win game after game. On the heels of a Big Ten championship, the Hoosiers were the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. 

Three games later, and three victories later, Indiana is your college football national champion. 16-0. First-ever national title in program history. Curt Cignetti and his Hoosiers have accomplished the impossible. 

Curt Cignett
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In its first two CFP outings, Indiana hardly broke a sweat, knocking off Alabama 38-3, before smashing Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl. Heading into the Miami clash, the expectation was the Hoosiers would be challenged for the first time this entire playoff – a sentiment that was proven true by the Hurricanes. 

A defensive showcase in the first half, the lauded defenses went blow for blow, as the Hoosiers shut down Miami’s Carson Beck while the Hurricanes’ D mostly kept the Heisman Trophy winner – Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza – in check. 

Still, Indiana managed to move the football enough to squeak out 10 points while Miami couldn’t find an inch of breathing room, and ultimately failed to put any points on the board. 

But in the second half, the script was flipped. The ‘Canes offense came out firing on all cylinders, picking up 150 yards in the third quarter – which more than doubled their total first half output of 69 yards. 

Nevertheless, in that third quarter, the clubs just exchanged touchdowns and Indiana carried its ten point lead into the final frame. But Miami found pay dirt two more times, and eventually had a shot down 27-21 with less than two minutes remaining. 

Beck was in the process of marching his squad down the field, but then underthrew a shot into double coverage, which was picked off by Jamari Sharpe to put the game on ice and cement Indiana’s historical season. 

Here are the best reactions to Indiana’s national title win from social media:

Social media reacts to Indiana knocking off Miami in the national championship

Curt Cignett
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Flippin' national champions

The Hoosiers did it

The magical ride comes to a fairytale end

Oregon catching strays

Curt Cignetti is one of a kind

Don't disrespect Indiana like that

Dominance on the gridiron and hardwood

Big Ten> SEC (by a mile)

QB1 laid it all out there

Who is playing Cignetti and Mendoza??

What did Kevin Garnett say? "Anything is possibleeeee"

Nothing left to be said

The greatest turnaround the sport has ever seen

Rock bottom was admittedly low

Long awaited and well deserved

