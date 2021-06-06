Indiana CB Tiawan Mullen Named One of College Football's Most Versatile Players by ESPN

Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen was listed among 50 of college football's most versatile players by ESPN's Bill Connelly. Mullen tallied 8 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble last year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen burst onto the college football scene as a freshman in 2019. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention and was named a first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

As a sophomore last season, he followed up by posting 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble. Following the Hoosiers' 6-2 campaign, Mullen became the first Indiana cornerback to earn first-team All-America honors.

As the 2021 college football season inches closer, ESPN's Bill Connelly listed 50 of the most versatile players in the country. Mullen was among them, being cited as a sticky defender who feels at home near the line of scrimmage.

Here's what Connelly had to say about the Hoosiers' junior defensive back:

"The junior from Fort Lauderdale has been one of IU's best players since he first set foot in Bloomington. In two years and 59 pass attempts against him, he has allowed just 21 completions to 17 interceptions or breakups.

Mullen's listed at just 5-10, 175 pounds, but he plays like he's 6-2, 200. He's one of the more physical corners you'll come across, and he's more than happy to stick his nose in opponents' business near the line of scrimmage. Seventeen of his 52 career tackles have come within three yards of the line of scrimmage, and seven were TFLs. He's also one of the surest tacklers you'll see: despite playing most of the time in wide-open spaces, his tackle success rate is 89%. For DBs, anything over about 80% is quite good. He was a no-brainer All-American last season and will be a favorite to earn honors for a second time this fall."

Mullen will look to continue making an impact on defense through pass coverage and blitzes while also aiding as a special teams contributor.

