Indiana Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Led All Power 5 Passers in Big-Time Throw Percentage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When he's fully healthy, Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is one of the best passers in the Big Ten Conference and the nation.

Pro Football Focus backed that statement with a Twitter post revealing that Penix had the highest big-time throw percentage of any Power 5 college quarterback during the 2020 season.

By PFF's definition, a big-time throw is a pass of the highest end of both difficulty and value. It's a throw made with excellent timing and ball location while also being thrown further down the field into a tight window.

Penix made a big-time throw on 10.3% of all his completions in 2020. He completed 56.4% of his passes for 1,645 yards with 14 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. Indiana earned a 5-1 record with Penix under center last season and only lost to Ohio State.

Penix is entering his third season as the Hoosiers' starting quarterback. He's coming off an ACL injury that ended his season and forced him to miss two games in 2020. He has yet to finish a full season without being knocked out of the starting lineup due to injury.

