Indiana Freshman Defensive Back Maurice Freeman Arrives in Bloomington

Maurice Freeman committed to Indiana on Aug. 1, 2020. He arrived in Bloomington on Wednesday, and it appears he will wear No. 22 for the Hoosiers next season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana incoming freshman defensive back Maurice Freeman has arrived on campus. He posted a video to his Twitter account early Wednesday afternoon inside the Hoosiers' locker room.

By the looks of his video, Freeman will wear No. 22 during his first season. Former Indiana safety Jamar Johnson wore the jersey number last season before being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Freeman, a native of Norfolk, Va., committed to Indiana on Aug. 1, 2020. He attended Oscar Smith High School, but didn't play during the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The three-star prospect recorded 55 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for loss as a junior. He also registered five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one interception and four pass deflections.

Freeman intends to study sports marketing and management at Indiana.

