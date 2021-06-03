Indiana Freshman Defensive Back Maurice Freeman Arrives in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana incoming freshman defensive back Maurice Freeman has arrived on campus. He posted a video to his Twitter account early Wednesday afternoon inside the Hoosiers' locker room.
By the looks of his video, Freeman will wear No. 22 during his first season. Former Indiana safety Jamar Johnson wore the jersey number last season before being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Freeman, a native of Norfolk, Va., committed to Indiana on Aug. 1, 2020. He attended Oscar Smith High School, but didn't play during the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
The three-star prospect recorded 55 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for loss as a junior. He also registered five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one interception and four pass deflections.
Freeman intends to study sports marketing and management at Indiana.
Stories Related to Indiana Football
- PENIX BIG-TIME PASSER: According to Pro Football Focus, Michael Penix Jr. made a big-time throw on 10.3% of all his completions in 2020. CLICK HERE
- RANDLE EL ON 2022 CFB HALL OF FAME BALLOT: Antwaan Randle El compiled 7,469 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in four seasons with the Hoosiers. He also rushed for 3,895 yards and scored 44 touchdowns and was a First Team All-American in 2001. CLICK HERE
- BURGESS NAMED IU SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE MONTH: Indiana redshirt senior defensive back Juwan Burgess played seven games for the Hoosiers in 2020 and totaled eight tackles, all solo. He recorded a season-high three tackles against Michigan on Nov. 7. CLICK HERE
- PENIX TO HELP MANNING PASSING ACADEMY: Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games during the 2020 season. CLICK HERE