The dents in IU's armor started in their Big Ten opener against Northwestern and continued against Nebraska, before Ohio State ended the Hoosiers 22-game winning streak. Their aura of invincibility has ended. This week Indiana will need to bounce back in a place they have not won since 1967. There are plenty of reasons to be concerned, but Indiana has reasons to be confident as well.

Confidence: Indiana's Defense

The Hoosiers' defense played their best game of the season against Ohio State. Bryant Haines' defense forced two turnovers, had four sacks and six tackles for loss while holding the Buckeyes to 19 points.

The secondary, which was a soft spot, received a boost with AJ Harris returning to the starting lineup after missing most of the first half of the season.



His reintroduction to the defense has allowed the safeties, Amare Ferrell and Preston Zachman, to play their best ball to date,

Indiana will also be going against a true freshman quarterback making his first start in Tommy Carr. While Carr helped lead the Wolverines to a win against Penn State, he has not faced a defense like Indiana's.

Concern: Indiana's Run Game

Nov 1, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Khobie Martin (28) rushes by Maryland Terrapins linebacker Carlton Smith (32) during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana struggled on the ground again in its loss to Ohio State, with just 84 non-sack rushing yards. There are many reasons why this has been happening.



Teams are trying to take away Indiana's rushing attack. Combined with Indiana's offensive line not moving defenders to create the holes needed to get explosive runs, IU has been stuck in the mud.

The Hoosiers do get Khobie Martin back, who has missed the last six games with a broken arm. He does give the Hoosiers more speed out of the backfield.



Michigan's defense is not going to make it easy for Indiana to regain their production on the ground. The Wolverines allow just 89.7 yards per game on the ground, good for third-best in the Big Ten.

Confidence: Indiana's Talent on Offense

The Hoosiers will have the most talented offense Michigan has seen all year, and it is not remotely close. The IU offense has its flaws, but they also have superstar potential with Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh on the outside.

Indiana has to make the plays that present themselves, however. Last week left a sour taste in the mouth of Hoosier Nation because of how many opportunities were left on the field. A loss may have been a blessing in disguise and refocus this offense.

Concern: Special Teams

Some of the blame for the loss to Ohio State needs to fall at the feet of the Hoosiers' special teams unit. What was a weapon last season has become a liability this year.

Nico Radicic suddenly does not look automatic, and punter Billy Gowers has not been able to pin opponents deep in their own territory.



The Hoosiers' return game has gone into a shell since Tyler Morris muffed two punts early in the season, and Charlie Becker has shown his inexperience in fielding punts.