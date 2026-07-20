Will Stein Just Had His Curt Cignetti Moment. Here's Why Indiana Fans Should Take Notice.

TAMPA -- The last football game that Will Stein was a part of, he witnessed the full wrath of Curt Cignetti ... again.



His Oregon offense was unable to keep up with the eventual national champs, and he watched someone else check the "first-time national champ" box a couple of weeks later.



Fast forward to July, and dare I say, Stein channeled Cignetti at SEC Media Days.

Kentucky head coach Will Stein on why the Wildcats can change perception and win big moving forward:



“Because of me, to be honest. Because of me.” 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/7ITvdBTiOF — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) July 20, 2026

Now others think they can duplicate what Curt Cignetti did at Indiana

As in, when Cignetti said at his introductory press conference at Indiana "I win. Google me."



Confirmed.



Cignetti also had his moment in front of the Assembly Hall crowd in which he called out the likes of Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State.

New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti: “Purdue sucks … but so does Michigan and Ohio State. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Lh2Cvzu117 — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) December 2, 2023

Two years later, Cignetti celebrated a national championship having taken down Ohio State. He did the unthinkable and made his words look more prophetic than psychotic.



Consider that a reminder to Stein or anybody else that there's still only one Cignetti, and there's a reason why IU might've just pulled off the best underdog story that we've ever seen in college sports.

To be clear, Stein understands that by all accounts. He's been asked plenty of times about the rebuild at a "basketball" school like Kentucky compared to what Indiana accomplished, and two things are true at the same time.



One is that Kentucky had more 2020s success than Indiana pre-Cignetti, so it's not completely the same starting place. The other is that what Indiana just did is darn near impossible.

"I think Curt Cignetti is an elite coach. Bryant Haines, elite coach. (Mike) Shanahan, elite coach ... they've evaluated great, they coached their ass off, they have a great scheme, they played better than everyone last year. They coached better than everybody," Stein told The OG Kickoff back in May (H/T On SI).



"They did a national championship-type job, and they deserved to win every single game. I don't care what you say.



"To win every single freaking game in college football is like almost impossible, and they did that."

Stein is trying to climb his own uphill battle in the SEC.



While he's at least at a place that had multiple 10-win seasons seasons the Playoff era — something IU didn't have in the entire pre-Cignetti era — Stein's "almost impossible" task will be rebuilding an offense that averaged 17.2 points per conference game over the last two seasons.



That'll be easier said than done, especially for someone entering his first season as a head coach. That's another key difference with him and someone like Cignetti, who has been coaching on a sideline since before Stein was born.

We'll play the results with Stein, but as Cignetti showed, it beats the alternative

Kentucky hired Stein in part because of how much his identity differed from his predecessor. A late-50s defensive-minded head coach getting replaced by a 30-something offensive-minded head coach is hardly a revolutionary concept.



Having someone be that confident at that podium, well, we're not accustomed to seeing that from guys at new spots.

Lane Kiffin did his own version of that back at Tennessee by infamously accusing Florida of cheating on the recruiting trail, but that was a lifetime ago. Or rather it was "the many lives of Lane Kiffin" ago.



That was a bit more direct than what Stein said, though the goal was the same — show the fanbase that you're not afraid of the path that awaits. Doing so at a place like Kentucky, which doesn't have an unconditional fanbase like Tennessee, is what feels most like what Cignetti did.

If Stein somehow pulls off the "almost impossible" by repeating the Cignetti feat, college football will have been flipped upside down. We'll be having conversations that are beyond our current scope of roster building, and historical doormats will be flexing in ways that we've never seen.

t's possible that Cignetti just ushered in that era, and that we're not about to go three decades in between "first-time national champs" ever again.



If that's the case, coaches like Stein and Cignetti will step up to the podium with all the ammo in the world to fire a "why not us" shot into the college football universe.



Is that good for the sport? Time will tell.



More than anything, time will tell if Stein's approach is exactly what Kentucky needed in the way that Cignetti's was to awaken Indiana.



It'll be almost impossible.