Indiana Defense Gelling with New DC Charlton Warren

As spring ball starts for Indiana, the Hoosiers' top defensive players talk about their relationship with new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren brings a lot of energy to practice, which is something the players have noticed after just two days of spring ball.

Warren came to Bloomington after spending two years as the defensive backs coach at Georgia. He is replacing Kane Wommack, who catapulted the Hoosiers' defense to lead the nation in interceptions and lead the Big Ten in takeaways in 2020.

With a majority of those defenders back for this season, the plan is to not change much schematically with Warren at the helm. But there will be some minute changes, which are starting to be implemented now.

"I think its relationally getting to know Coach Warren as a person and a coach as well," Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said. "Getting down the terminology, knowing what to communicate when and getting everyone on the same page. All those things are so important this spring."

McFadden is one of the captains on the defensive side of the ball for Indiana, and one of the more important things for him this season is to get up to 230 pounds and maintaining that throughout the season.

During practice, McFadden has noticed how interactive Warren is with the players.

"He's very disciplined, very interactive," McFadden said. "He's been very understanding."

Warren wants players to shout out and ask him questions if they have any, and he also wants players to correct him or give input if they have a different opinion about something.

The attention to detail and flexibility has also been something Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen has noticed.

"We connected fast because Coach Allen always preached about being detailed, being a detailed guy and Coach Warren came in being a detailed guy," Mullen said. "He came in head on straight and gave it to us straight forward. We connected fast. We have our differences, but that's what we're trying to work on. Getting the communication down, getting the language down pat. It's been going pretty well since we've been meeting and our first day of spring."

For Mullen personally, he is now entering his third year at Indiana, which means he'll be looking to become more of a leader now as an upperclassmen.

Especially coming off a season in which he was named an All-American, he knows his words will have value.

"It's a great feeling, a great honor. When I first came in, the guys, the coaches trusted me. Playing special teams, playing defense, whatever they needed me to do. I went out there and did my job and gained their trust," Mullen said. "Headed into my junior year, it's just an honor to play with those guys beside me and the coaches who coach me. It's an honor to have their trust and be myself out there, making plays for the team."

There's one thing the team values more than anything right now, and it's taking every day for granted. It was around this time last season when Indiana's spring practices were shut down due to COVID-19 and everyone had to go home.

Because of that, it has given the Hoosiers a different mentality this spring.

"I think the whole team is a lot more locked in," McFadden said. "Just with that recognition that really can end any spontaneous moment. A lot of guys recognize that and I think this spring ball a lot of guys are ready to attack and perfect their craft."

