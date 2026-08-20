Indiana's Defensive Line Has the Depth and Chemistry to Be a Nightmare for Opposing Offenses

It's hard to improve on a 16-0 national championship season where the defense led the nation in tackles for loss and was second nationally in sacks, but Indiana may be better along the defensive line in 2026.

Indiana's Chemistry is Creating the Right Mixture

"I could say a lot of things about our D line right now. They give me a lot of problems." 2025 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Carter Smith said of IU's defensive front. "it's just one of the best groups to be able to, you know, iron sharpens iron. We go out there, we bang heads, and uh, make each other better every day."

Indiana's defensive line is led by returning starters Tyrique Tucker and Mario Landino. They're chemestry and ability to play off of each other make the defense special and allow others to make plays as well.

" I think it's more so how much we gel together, how much chemistry we have on the field. Being that this is our third year playing together as well." Tucker said. "We kind of just work together and we have good chemistry and natural ability to just play off each other. We kind of understand what's going on around us."

Tucker is a preseason All-American entering his third year with the Hoosiers. He saw his playing time increase last season and the production followed. In IU's 16 games last season, Tucker made 40 tackles, with 12 coming for loss, including six sacks.

IU's Defensive Line is Like the Abyss: Deep, Scary and Full of Monsters

The difference between Indiana's defensive line in 2025 and this season is the depth and the quality that depth has. Heading into fall camp, the Hoosiers already had a talented and deep line with the additions of Tobi Osunsami, Chiddi Obiazor, Josh Burnham, and Joe Hjelle.



Just a couple weeks ago the Hoosiers added Stephen Daley, who led the Big Ten with 18 tackles for loss, and Kellan Wyatt , who Daley replaced in the starting lineup.

"We are pretty deep and I feel like we can throw waves of D linemen at teams. That's going to be a challenge for them to handle." Tucker said.



It's a defensive line unit that can throw out an All-Conference caliber player anywhere on the two-deep.

It is scary for opposing offensive coordinators to prepare for a defense that can roll out this much depth and talent in coordinator Bryant Haines' scheme.



"The most challenging stuff is ultimately the amount of stuff we do." Tucker said. "We're gonna throw a lot of looks at you, a lot of different schemes at you to ultimately, you know, confuse you."

A quote from Friedrich Nietzsche may live in the heads of quarterbacks facing Indiana this year. "When you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back at you.”



Indiana's defensive line will be staring down opposing offenses this season