Indiana Excited to Have Marcelino Ball Back This Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Marcelino Ball remembers before Indiana was going to play Wisconsin, he got into it with the Hoosiers' athletic trainer Kyle Blackman.

Ball suffered a torn ACL prior to last season, which was his senior season, meaning he wouldn't be able to play a snap for Indiana in 2020.

But as the Hoosiers were having a historic season and dominated on defense, Ball wanted to be on the field so bad. He was researching the quickest ways to recover from an ACL injury because he wanted to take the field at Camp Randall Stadium.

"I did not have any negative thought I just like can I go out there and play?" Ball said. "Just me in a zone. I probably cannot play man to man right now but just put in a little cover three, cover four. I could go out there right now."

Obviously there wasn't a chance they were going to allow Ball to take the field, but that's how bad he wanted to be back out there.

Since everyone was given an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, the decision to come back in 2021 was pretty simple for Ball. He wanted one last go around with his teammates in the cream and crimson.

"I had to take advantage of that," Ball said. "That doesn't happen. It's a blessing in disguise I guess. I appreciate it. Having that opportunity to come back was great to have."

Ball is still going through his rehab, though. He's progressed a lot, but he isn't 100 percent back on the field just yet.

He had surgery with Sam Daugstrup and Kahlil Benson, two other Hoosiers who suffered torn ACL's last season, so he's been on the same recovery time frame as them.

But Indiana expects to have Ball back out on the field this season, which is something his teammates are really excited about.

"Marcelino has always been a great leader, a great teammate," linebacker Cam Jones said. "He was a guy that took me under his wing and helped me out with the defense. I'm glad to see him back out there, balling and doing what he loves to do. He's a passionate guy, works hard and I'm just glad to be around him every single day."

Brandon Shelby, who is the longest tenured coach on Indiana's staff, was just promoted to assistant head coach this season in addition to his duties as cornerbacks coach.

As Ball comes back for a sixth year, Shelby thinks it'll be great for the locker room and Indiana's secondary.

"It seems like Marcelino's been here as long as I have," Shelby joked. "To see him grow and to have his experience out there and coach those young guys, he's a vet. I'm excited to go out there and watch him play his final year."

Ball said he used to see himself as an old head, but then he realized he's only 21-years-old, so he didn't like that he was so young yet considered an old guy.

But he does realize his experience goes a long way, so he's going to make sure to use that to his and the team's advantage this season.

"As far as my experience, I've been here a while. I don't really see myself as an old head. I know what it feels like when the lights are off, when we don't have a bowl game, when we go 5-7. 5-7 is pretty terrible. I know what that feels like," Ball said. "To experience that 2020 season through the sidelines and through the lenses of the television, it has been a blessing to see it all. From 2016 when Coach Allen was just our DC to 2017 he is our head coach and our DC, 2018 I think that is when Kane came. Now our DC is coach Warren.

"Even the transitional offense and the players that came and watching people grow. The monster, Cam Jones, I watched them grow. As far as being here so long, it doesn't really phase me. Everyone's time is going to come. I'm making the days count."

Related Stories on Indiana Football: