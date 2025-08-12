Indiana Football's 2025 Schedule Features 3 Teams in Preseason AP Top 25
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When the preseason Associated Press Top-25 poll dropped Monday, it confirmed that Indiana football is nearing one of its most promising seasons in program history.
The Hoosiers will enter the 2025 campaign ranked No. 20, marking just the fourth time they've been ranked in the preseason and first since 2021, when they started the year at No. 17. Before 2021, Indiana hadn't been part of the preseason rankings since 1969.
Indiana's ranking aside, the AP poll also offered insight about the predicted strength of the Hoosiers' conference opponents.
Oft maligned for its nonconference schedule, Indiana will play three teams ranked inside the top 12 once it starts Big Ten play. The Hoosiers are also slated to play at Iowa, which received the 44th-most votes.
Here's Indiana's full schedule. The Hoosiers' ranked matchups are bolded.
- Aug. 30 — vs. Old Dominion
- Sept. 6 — vs. Kennesaw State
- Sept. 12 — vs. Indiana State
- Sept. 20 — vs. No. 12 Illinois
- Sept. 27 — at Iowa
- Oct. 4 — BYE
- Oct. 11 — at No. 7 Oregon
- Oct. 18 — vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 25 — vs. UCLA
- Nov. 1 — at Maryland
- Nov. 8 — at No. 2 Penn State
- Nov. 15 — vs. Wisconsin
- Nov. 22 — BYE
- Nov. 28 — at Purdue
2025 AP Preseason Top 25
1. Texas Longhorns
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Clemson Tigers
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. LSU Tigers
10. Miami Hurricanes
11. Arizona State Sun Devils
12. Illinois Fighting Illini
13. South Carolina Gamecocks
14. Michigan Wolverines
15. Florida Gators
16. SMU Mustangs
17. Kansas State Wildcats
18. Oklahoma Sooners
19. Texas A&M Aggies
20. Indiana Hoosiers
21. Ole Miss Rebels
22. Iowa State Cyclones
23. Texas Tech Red Raiders
24. Tennessee Volunteers
25. Boise State Broncos
Others receiving votes: BYU, Utah, Baylor, Louisville, USC, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Tulane, Nebraska, UNLV, Toledo, Auburn, James Madison, Memphis, Florida State, Duke, Liberty, Navy, Iowa, TCU, Pitt, Army, Colorado, Louisiana-Lafayette.
