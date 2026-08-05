The reigning national champions enter fall camp with more answers than questions in 2026.



Indiana has reloaded through the transfer portal and have kept it coaching staff intact while returning a good core from last year's 16-0 squad.



While the questions may be limited the first practice did reveal some things that needed verification.

Josh Hoover and Khobie Martin getting some mesh point reps in. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Aj1A38KOTq — Hoosier Huddle (@Hoosier_Huddle) August 5, 2026

Stephen Daley Participating in Practice

The most recent big news heading into fall camp was the announcement that defensive end Stephen Daley was returning to Indiana for his fifth year. Daley was third nationally with 19 tackles for loss last season, but only played 13 games due to an injury suffered after the Big Ten Championship. He is back on the practice field and looks strong.

"I think that it's a potential opportunity to get better. Nobody really has a crystal ball and knows what the future holds." Cignetti said. "Stephen would have been cleared for camp. He's in pretty good shape. We'll have a plan for his return to play. We're not in a hurry, in a rush. We'll bring him along, evaluate it day by day."



Daley joins a room that was already one of the strongest in the Big Ten. There are whispers that both edge Kellen Wyatt and/or tight end Holden Staes return for fifth seasons as well.

It's All About the Flow

No, not quarterback coach Tino Sunseri's hair, but the actual flow of practice. Wednesday was a typical first day of fall camp. Coaches overemphasized effort and the Hoosier standard and the team gets back in the swing of practicing. The flow and feeling of practice is how Curt Cignetti judges early camp sessions.

"I kind of look at the first practice as just the flow. Did we have any major organizational snafus? Was the ball on the ground a lot? A lot of times early in camp, spring ball, working new centers, center snaps can be an issue, six, eight balls on the ground. We didn't have that today. The flow was good. The competition was good." Cignetti said. "I thought the guys did a decent job of sustaining practice. I didn't think they got overly fatigued, but I think it was a very manageable practice. And nobody got hurt."

While there were a few times where coaches had a player go through a drill twice, the crispness was there. Very few passes hit the grass and the mistakes, at least ones visible to the media, very few and far between.

Continuity is Key

The 2025 Hoosiers squad that took home the title was one of the most close knit teams ever in college football. While a good core of that group is back, there were a number of players who missed time during spring practice. That continuity needs to be built back in fall camp instead.

"I think it's a really important camp for us because we haven't had the opportunity to get all of our people together. Had a lot of guys out in spring ball. The continuity, the guys that we think we'll be counting on -- now, there's going to be a lot of competition. Anybody that can play winning football will play, but we need to get the guys out there working together." Cignetti said.

Several key veterans returned to the field, such as offensive lineman Carter Smith, running back Lee Bebee and wide receiver Charlie Becker. Each of those position groups welcome new faces that will be counted on the be key contributors.