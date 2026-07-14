5 Indiana Football Returners Who Will Shape the Hoosiers' 2026 Season

After returning massive production across the board in 2025 – and adding Fernando Mendoza via the portal, of course – Indiana won’t have the same luxury in 2026.



That said, there are a handful of key returners to take note of. Here are five returners expected to step into a larger (or potentially different) role in 2026:

Five Indiana football returners to know ahead of the 2026 season

Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Khobie Martin (28) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khobie Martin, Running Back

In 2025, Khobie Martin accumulated 505 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries (6.5 yards per tote), but most of his work was done during garbage time. Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black formed a dynamic one-two punch in 2025 (both surpassed the 1000-yard mark), leaving Martin in a reserve role.

Rain isn't slowing down these Hoosiers 😤



Khobie Martin makes it 56-10, the most points @IndianaFootball has EVER scored against an AP Top-10 team 🔥



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/gzoZIAeIrn — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 21, 2025

Can Martin pair with transfer Turbo Richard to create a similar rushing attack? In April, Curt Cignetti said that Martin “has really taken a step” and has “improved as much, or more so, as anyone in that first recruiting class.” If given the reps, which he appears poised to receive, Martin may put together a breakthrough campaign.

Drew Evans

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Drew Evans (62) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting 12 games at left guard for Indiana last season (injured for four), Drew Evans returns to the Hoosiers, giving them an experienced and effective – not to mention versatile – option up front.

“We also think Drew Evans, another veteran guy, can be a really good center,” said Cignetti back in the spring. With the loss of Pat Coogan at Center, the Hoosiers have been seeking a replacement.



Even if Evans doesn’t wind up shifting over to that role, his versatility, at the very least, offers Indiana another option. And regardless of his position on the line come Week 1, he’ll be one of the top returning linemen in the entire country.

Amare Ferrell

Indiana's Amare Ferrell (1) celebrates during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another proven contributor, Amare Ferrell posted 48 tackles, six pass deflections and four interceptions in 2025. He returns as one of the premier safeties in the Big Ten – and the country.

But although his on-field value is well established, it’ll be Ferrell’s leadership and ability to help get the newcomers up to speed in the secondary that’ll be key in determining Indiana’s success at the third level on defense.

Blake Thiry

Indiana's Blake Thiry (84) catches a pass at Indiana University football practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Blake Thiry didn’t see a snap. He took a redshirt, and now he’ll have an opportunity to leap into a starting role.



“Blake Thiry, who has never really blocked before because he didn’t split out all the time in high school, sticking his nose out and can run,” said Cignetti in the spring.

Given the Hoosiers decision to not add a tight end in the portal, they’re clearly high enough on their current corps – and Thiry will reap the benefit of that vote of confidence by seeing on-field reps (and perhaps a lot of them) in 2026.

Daniel Ndukwe

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe (17) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After breaking out with seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the postseason, Daniel Ndukwe has earned his spot in the Hoosiers' rotation.



He may be battling Kansas State transfer Tobi Osunsanmi at the “stud” position, which has been described as a 70-percent defensive end and 30-percent linebacker role, for snaps, but expect Ndukwe to find a way to consistently work himself onto the field.