Indiana Football 2026 Game-by-Game Predictions: Projecting Every Hoosiers Result

The story isn’t an unknown one: Curt Cignetti rolls into Indiana (mind you, the program with the most losses of all time), leads the Hoosiers on a magical ride into the College Football Playoff, before it’s halted in thoroughly disappointing – albeit, according to the nation, expected – fashion in 2025.

Then he lands Fernando Mendoza in the transfer portal and doesn’t lose a game in 2026. Indiana’s 16-0 record is the best since the… 1894 Yale Bulldogs. Can the Hoosiers replicate it in 2026?



Here's one man's game-by-game predictions for Indiana.

Projecting Every Indiana Football Game in 2026

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Texas

The Mean Green would have been a dangerous matchup (relative speaking, of course) in 2025 with stud quarterback Drew Mestemaker. But he is long gone (transferred to Oklahoma State), and so are North Texas’ hopes of challenging the reigning champions.



Indiana 38, North Texas 6

Howard

Cignetti’s oft-criticized non-conference slate evidently isn’t changing anytime soon – and why should it? – meaning the Hoosiers should roll early in the season, especially against Howard, an FCS squad.



Indiana 45, Howard 3

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton looks on against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Western Kentucky

The Hilltoppers are a well-respected, fairly proven Group of Six club – and, not for nothing, they’ll be battle-tested by the time they roll into Bloomington (play Georgia the week before).



But, as always, there are levels to this, and Indiana’s simply better across the board. Expect the disparity to reveal itself in the trenches.



Indiana 34, Western Kentucky 6

Northwestern

The Wildcats (somehow) managed to go 4-5 in Big Ten play last year, but Evanston isn’t exactly brimming with optimism heading into 2026.



Newly-hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly may make things interesting, but the ‘Cats are once again short on firepower – on both sides of the football.



Indiana 42, Northwestern 13

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights’ offense has notable upside in 2026, but even if this one turns into a shootout – which it likely won’t – Indiana will still cruise past Rutgers in Piscataway.



Indiana 42, Rutgers 24

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Nebraska

Perhaps the Hoosiers’ first true test of the campaign, the trip to Lincoln won’t be easy sledding.



Then again, Nebraska isn’t exactly bursting at the seams with otherworldly talent, and Memorial Stadium isn’t as daunting as it used to be (Cornhuskers lost 40-16 against Iowa in their most recent outing at home).



Indiana 27, Nebraska 13

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State

Speaking of tests, Indiana will return home from its two-game road trip to Ohio State. The only good news: the Hoosiers will be in Bloomington.



The (very obvious) bad news: they’re playing the Buckeyes. Julian Sayin will be one year older and one year better. The same goes for Jeremiah Smith.



Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end – and we’ll say Indiana’s lengthy win streak will on this fateful Saturday.



Ohio State 24, Indiana 14

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At Michigan

To close out the three-game gauntlet, the Hoosiers get Michigan at the Big House. How does Kyle Whittingham fare in Year 1?



And how improved is sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood? Michigan’s defense should be stingy, but the offense may be volatile again. Nevertheless, the Hoosiers would be the team to beat on a neutral field, but in Ann Arbor, it may be a toss-up.



Michigan 23, Indiana 21

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. Ohio State won 42-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Minnesota

Back in Bloomington, the Hoosiers will face an always-solid Minnesota team that seemingly can’t ever get over the hump.



Quarterback Drake Lindsey’s progression will be interesting to monitor – and he may have blossomed into a borderline star by the time he faces Indiana.



Still, expect the Hoosiers, who are exceptionally creative defensively, to give Lindsey fits and get back on track against the Golden Gophers.



Indiana 27, Minnesota 10

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC

The Lincoln Riley-Jayden Maiava offense is downright dangerous. An air-raid attack that wreaked havoc on the entire Big Ten a season ago, the USC offense is unstoppable once it’s rolling. But the defense is porous.



The Trojans made offseason moves to address that issue, but it won’t be enough in Bloomington come mid-November.



Indiana 42, USC 31

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) is pressured by Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter (85) during the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Washington

A sneaky trap game – although that label may be undermining Washington – the journey to Husky Stadium, where the Huskies won 22 straight until Ohio State came to town in 2025, will be an intriguing matchup for Indiana.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is a very capable – and dynamic – threat when he finds his rhythm. And Indiana may have pulled off a handful of massive road wins in 2025, but Fernando Mendoza was also the paragon of poise.



Can Josh Hoover match that? It’s possible, but those are lofty expectations. We’ll say a costly mistake and tight loss at Michigan a month prior prepares him for Washington.



Indiana 17, Washington 13

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue

At this point, everyone is rooting for the Boilermakers (well, not really). They haven’t won a Big Ten game since 2023, and their offseason hasn’t inspired much belief in their ability to change that in 2026. But even if they do, it won’t be against Indiana.



Indiana 49, Purdue 10

Final projection for Indiana football 2026 regular season

Head Coach Curt Cignetti at Indiana University football practice on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected Final Overall Record: 10-2

Projected Final Big Ten Record: 7-2

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