Indiana Spring Football Game 2026: 5 Hoosiers to Watch

Indiana Hoosier fans better have their rosters in front of them during Thursday's spring football game, as there are new faces in some key roles. These five Hoosiers are the ones that IU fans need to keep their eyes on.

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Josh Hoover, Quarterback

Hoover has the tall task of replacing Fernando Mendoza in 2026. The TCU transfer will make his first appearance in front of a crowd in Memorial Stadium. There has been a lot of talk about Hoover's issue with turnovers and ball security.



While the spring game will not be a true test of that, it is a good chance to see how he performs with the lights on and his predecessor getting drafted to the NFL number one overall on the big screen.

Indiana's Nick Marsh (11) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Nick Marsh, Wide Reciever

The Hoosiers lose both Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper. However, IU backfilled with a huge portal addition in former Michigan State star Nick Marsh. The star wideout made headlines this spring by wearing gold cleats to the first spring practice, but has otherwise been quietly adjusting to IU.



Marsh can be a superstar at receiver, and it'll be interesting to see how IU deploys him on Thursday night. The Hoosiers will not tip their hand in any way for the regular season, but just seeing how he runs routes and connects with Hoover should give Hoosier fans enough to dream about over the summer.

Indiana's Bray Lynch (74) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Bray Lynch and Drew Evans, OL

This is a two-for-one special. The Hoosiers have been trying to find a replacement for Pat Coogan this spring, with Lynch and Evans getting the bulk of the snaps at center.



Curt Cignetti said that he has had five players working at the position, but these two are the most likely to win the job. Lynch is coming off of ankle surgery and has been limited this spring, while Evans has been healthy. Both should play on Thursday night, though.



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Indiana's Carson Williams (0) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Carson Williams, Cornerback

Williams is often forgotten since he transferred in from FCS Montana State. His number zero will stand out on defense and the redshirt sophomore has a chance to leave an impression on Thursday. IU is looking for a starter on the opposite side of Jamari Sharpe and Williams has a window of opportunity with some other players banged up in spring.

Indiana's Tyler Morris (8) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Morris, Wide Receiver

Morris, a transfer from Michigan, was supposed to have a major role in the 2025 offense. However, he tore his ACL last spring and missed the year. He is healthy now and IU fans will have their first look at him. If Morris is healthy, he makes the IU receiving corps extremely deep.



He did practice with the team during IU's playoff run, but this will be the first time the public gets to see him open it up. Morris is not only expected to start, he should be the primary punt returner (although that may not be part of the spring game).