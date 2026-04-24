What Curt Cignetti Took Away From Indiana's Spring Game

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media after Indiana's spring football game Thursday night to share his thoughts on the Crimson's 26-16 win over the Cream.

We got done what I think we uh wanted to get done tonight. Got out of there without any major injuries. Played a lot of people, had a lot of people out. Obviously, it'll look a lot different in the fall. Curt Cignetti

The number one key to a successful spring game is to get out of it without a major injury, and Indiana did just that.



While IU held out several players, including Charlie Becker, Carter Smith, and Bray Lynch, the team came away clean. All of the players who were held out are expected to be back by fall camp.

(Josh Hoover has) embraced that challenge when he made the decision to come here and he's a process-oriented guy. So, he's just trying to make the most of every rep right now. There's not a lot of scrutiny other than the coach's scrutiny going on. He's played a lot of football, and I'm confident that he'll come out of camp uh, you know ready to play well and build off his successes. Curt Cignetti on Josh Hoover

Hoover has the unenviable task of being the guy after the guy. It was also thrown in his face on Thursday night as Fernando Mendoza went first overall in the NFL Draft, and IU played video after video of Mendoza getting picked and interviewed.



Neither Cignetti nor Hoover will acknowledge that it had an effect, but Hoover was not sharp.

I think we have a chance to have a good defense. Got a lot of young kids that look like they have a future. How fast can they develop and grow up? I like the new guys we've brought in defensively. Curt Cignetti

Cignetti has praised his defense multiple times this spring, so it is not much of a surprise he did so again on Thursday. IU has more depth on defense than last season and right now, it is the strength of this team.

I'm not a kicker. I'm also not a very good golfer. You know it's pretty technical craft there too. So I think Nico could probably answer that question better than I can. All I know is he kicks me right between the uprights. Curt Cignetti on Nico Radicic

Cignetti is always down for a good one liner and this was the best of the night. What's the saying, if it's not broken, don't fix it? That's his attitude toward Radicic and the kicking game.