Indiana Bolsters Defense With Texas A&M Transfer Marcus Burris Jr.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football made a splash in the transfer portal on Sunday with the addition of Marcus Burris Jr.
Burris is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman who spent the last two season under coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He took a redshirt year in 2021 and appeared in eight games for the Aggies in 2022.
Burris was a consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2021, ranked No. 132 overall, No. 21 among defensive and No. 20 in the state of Texas. Texas A&M had the eighth-ranked recruiting class in the nation in 2021, according to 247Sports, and Burris was the Aggies' sixth-highest ranked recruit in the class.
Burris played for coach Josh Gibson at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Tex. In 2019, Burris was a Texas Sports Writers Association 4A first team all-state selection. He helped Pleasant Grove go 15-1 and win the Texas 4A D-II state championship. Burris was also a unanimous first-team all-district selection as a sophomore when Pleasant Grove was a state runner-up.
Out of high school, Burris chose Texas A&M over offers from Alabama, Texas, TCU, LSU, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and others. Burris held a 0.9396 rating on 247Sports. For reference, the top two high school recruits in Indiana football history are Dasan McCullough (0.9701) and Stephen Williams (0.9627). Burris would be considered the third-highest recruit in program history by this metric, which does not include college transfers.
Burris joins an Indiana defensive line position group that lost Demarcus Elliott and James Head Jr. from the 2022 roster. JH Tevis, Sio Nofoagatoto'a, LeDarrius Cox, Beau Robbins and Patrick Lucas Jr. return as main contributors from last year along the defensive line.
Indiana also added Western Michigan transfer Andre Carter, West Virginia transfer Lanell Carr and Texas Tech transfer Philip Blidi. Class of 2022 recruits Nick James, a four-star prospect from IMG Academy, and Venson Sneed, a top-500 recruit from Winter Park, Fla., could also make an impact in 2023.
