Indiana Football Announces Representatives For Big Ten Media Days
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football on Thursday announced its representatives for 2024 Big Ten media days.
Along with first-year coach Curt Cignetti, the program will be represented by running back Justice Ellison, linebacker Aiden Fisher and offensive lineman Mike Katic.
Big Ten media days is schedule for July 23-25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The Hoosiers are scheuduled to speak on July 25, with exact times to be announced.
Listed at 5-foot-9 and 211 pounds, Ellison joined Indiana this offseason as a transfer from Wake Forest. In 2023, Ellison was second on the team in both rushing yards and attempts. He ran the ball 120 times for 573 yards and one touchdown, good for 4.6 yards per carry.
Ellison was a third-team All-ACC running back in 2022, generating 707 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran the ball for 541 yards in 2021 and earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors after a win over Louisville.
Fisher is one of 13 transfers coming with Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana. A 6-foot-1, 232-pound linebacker, Fisher was part of a James Madison defense that led the nation in run defense, ranked 18th in points allowed per game (18.5) and 29th in total yards allowed per game (328.6).
Fisher led James Madison with 108 total tackles, including seven games with at least nine tackles, plus eight pass breakups and six tackles for loss. He made the All-Sun Belt third team as a sophomore, and he joins the Hoosiers with two years of eligibility.
Katic is one of the three players that has been with the program since 2019, along with safety Josh Sanguinetti and tight end Trey Walker, making them the longest-tenured Hoosiers. Katic was a team captain in 2023, and he has appeared in 39 career games with 37 starts.