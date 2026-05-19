Where will Indiana be ranked to start the 2026 college football season?



While debate will rage regardless of the number next to Indiana's name to start the year, the Hoosiers will likely be favored in no fewer than 11 of their 12 regular season contests.

That doesn't mean there won't be challenges along the way, however.



While the start of the season gives Curt Cignetti's third squad in Bloomington time to gel, things get progressively more difficult as the calendar flips to October.

So what game(s) look like they'll be the biggest trap games for Indiana in 2026? Let's take a look at Indiana's schedule and see where the potential road blocks may be.

Indiana Hoosiers 2026 Football Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. North Texas

Sept. 12: vs. Howard

Sept. 19: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 25: vs. Northwestern (Friday Night)

Oct. 3: at Rutgers

Oct. 10: at Nebraska

Oct. 17: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 24: at Michigan

Oct. 31: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 14: vs. USC

Nov. 21: at Washington

Nov. 28: vs. Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers Trap Games of 2026: Eliminating Nine Candidates

Alright, now that you've gotten a reminder of how the schedule goes, let's eliminate nine of those games from being in the conversation...

North Texas, Howard, Western Kentucky: All are buy games that Cignetti has preferred to open the season with. They're not played to be compelling, they're played to work out some issues, just like was the case in 2025 against Old Dominion. None of the three will be remotely close or challenging.

Northwestern, Rutgers, Minnesota: These teams aren't knocking on the door of greatness in the Big Ten by any means, and getting Northwestern and Rutgers to start conference play is a gift. Minnesota is about as welcome of visitor as one can hope for to close a run of nine-straight weeks with games.

Indiana's E.J. Williams (7) celebrates a first down during the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State: By pure definition of the term "trap game" there is simply no way you can consider what might be college football's "game of the year" a trap of any kind. It'll be a huge game against a marquee opponent - the biggest Indiana has hosted in forever.

USC: While the Trojans have an off week before traveling to Bloomington, the Hoosiers also come off a week without action. The lack of travel will be nice for the Hoosiers, while it's been a constant complaint of USC head coach Lincoln Riley since the moment the Trojans joined the Big Ten. This will be an exhibition in program cultures.

Purdue: 122-3 over the last two seasons. Do I really need to say anything more?

Indiana Football 2026: The Actual Trap Games

We saw it in 2025. As great as Indiana was, two road games against solid but far from spectacular opponents nearly ended in defeat, if not for last-minute heroics.



Iowa and Penn State are, of course, what we're talking about.

"I thought I threw it a little too high." 😅@IndianaFootball's Fernando Mendoza on the game-winning TD pass to Omar Cooper Jr. against Penn State 👇#B1GToday pic.twitter.com/XEBbBrwgQ9 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 4, 2025

All three of the potential trap games I look at in 2026 happen to come on the road. Here's who and why fits could be had for the Hoosiers in each.

At Nebraska: Did you know that USC is entering its third year of Big Ten play and has never played road conference games on consecutive weekends since joining the conference? Indiana gets that pleasure this year as it travels to Nebraska a week after having to play at Rutgers.



What makes this more threatening, though, is the look-ahead factor. With Ohio State looming a week later, focus could get a bit choppy as the Hoosiers head to Lincoln.

At Michigan: Seeing as Indiana hasn't won a game in Ann Arbor since 1967, it's hard to consider Michigan a true trap game, but welcome to college football in 2026. The Hoosiers will enter 2026, simply put, as a better and more complete team than Michigan. This game being played on the road a week after the showdown against Ohio State makes the task of walking out with a win that much more challenging.

At Washington: Perhaps Indiana's dominance at Oregon last year should change my concern factor, but Washington should improve vastly this season. A low-key CFP contender? If the Huskies can get a road win against USC in early October, there's a chance they're 10-0 when Indiana comes to town.



I'm not saying that will happen, but this should be a far-improved Washington team from a season ago.

It took a Heisman Trophy/No. 1 overall pick of a quarterback to pull out a couple of road wins last year. Will Indiana have enough magic left in the bag to do the same in 2026?