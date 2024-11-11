Indiana Football Bowl Projections Following 10-0 Start
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana enters a bye week with a distinction no previous Hoosiers have ever had on the football field: a 10-0 record.
Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers won a program-record 10th game on Saturday at a sold-out Memorial Stadium, defeating Michigan 20-15. Following the win, Indiana moved up three spots to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and it could make a similar jump in the next College Football Playoff rankings, which come out Tuesday night.
Indiana is also 7-0 in Big Ten play, good for a first-place tie with No. 1 Oregon. The Big Ten champion gets a top-four seed and an automatic bye in the College Football Playoff, and Indiana likely needs to win its next game, at No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 23, for that to be a possibility.
Below is a list of recent bowl projections for Indiana, following a 10-0 start.
ESPN (Adelson) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Bonagura) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Connelly) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Hale) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Lederman) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Ole Miss on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Low) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Alabama on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Lyles Jr.) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Olson) – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Rittenberg) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Ole Miss on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Schlabach) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Trotter) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Uggetti) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Wilson) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
Action Network – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
CBS Sports – College Football Playoff: No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
USA Today – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
Sporting News – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
247Sports – College Football Playoff: No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Penn State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.
College Football News – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Texas A&M on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
