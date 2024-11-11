Hoosiers Now

Indiana Football Bowl Projections Following 10-0 Start

Indiana is widely expected to reach the College Football Playoff after improving to 10-0 in its first season under coach Curt Cignetti.

Jack Ankony

Indiana's Justice Ellison (6) runs behind Tyler Stephens (77) and Mike Katic (56) against Michigan at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana's Justice Ellison (6) runs behind Tyler Stephens (77) and Mike Katic (56) against Michigan at Memorial Stadium. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana enters a bye week with a distinction no previous Hoosiers have ever had on the football field: a 10-0 record.

Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers won a program-record 10th game on Saturday at a sold-out Memorial Stadium, defeating Michigan 20-15. Following the win, Indiana moved up three spots to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and it could make a similar jump in the next College Football Playoff rankings, which come out Tuesday night.

Indiana is also 7-0 in Big Ten play, good for a first-place tie with No. 1 Oregon. The Big Ten champion gets a top-four seed and an automatic bye in the College Football Playoff, and Indiana likely needs to win its next game, at No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 23, for that to be a possibility.

Below is a list of recent bowl projections for Indiana, following a 10-0 start.

ESPN (Adelson) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Bonagura) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Connelly) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Hale) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Lederman) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Ole Miss on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Low) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Alabama on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Lyles Jr.) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Olson) – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Rittenberg) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Ole Miss on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Schlabach) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Trotter) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Uggetti) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Wilson) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Action Network – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

CBS Sports – College Football Playoff: No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

USA Today – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Sporting News – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

247Sports – College Football Playoff: No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Penn State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

College Football News – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Texas A&M on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

