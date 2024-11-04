Hoosiers Now

Indiana Football Bowl Projections Following 9-0 Start

The College Football Playoff is becoming a real possibility for Indiana after a 9-0 start. Here are bowl projections from various national analysts.

Indiana's Zach Horton celebrates his touchdown with Elijah Sarratt at Spartan Stadium.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana achieved its best start in program history with a 47-10 win on Saturday at Michigan State.

The Hoosiers improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play in coach Curt Cignetti's first season, putting them in a first-place tie with Oregon in the conference standings. Indiana also moved up five spots to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll, as it awaits the first College Football playoff rankings, released on Tuesday night.

Below is a list of recent bowl projections for Indiana, following a 9-0 start.

ESPN (Adelson) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Bonagura) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Alabama on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Connelly) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Hale) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Penn State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Lederman) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Low) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Penn State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Lyles Jr.) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Olson) – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (RIttenberg) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Schlabach) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Trotter) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Uggetti) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 SMU on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN (Wilson) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Action Network – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Texas A&M on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

CBS Sports – Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Indiana vs. Missouri on Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

USA Today – College Football Playoff: No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Texas on Dec. 20 or 21 at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

247Sports – College Football Playoff: No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Penn State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

College Football News – College Football Playoff: No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

