AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Enters Top 10 For Fifth Season in Program History
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As Indiana's record-setting season moves on, the Hoosiers continue to climb the national rankings.
Indiana moved up five spots to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Sunday afternoon. Indiana received 1,123 points in the poll, which is 27 fewer points than No. 7 Tennessee and 35 fewer than No. 6 Penn State. It's the fifth season in program history that Indiana has been ranked in the top 10.
Indiana's highest ranking in AP Top 25 Poll history is No. 4, achieved first in 1945 and again in 1967. The Hoosiers were most recently ranked in the top 10 during the 2020 season under head coach Tom Allen, when they were ranked between No. 7 and No. 10 in six polls. Indiana was also ranked No. 10 during the 1969 season.
The Hoosiers improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play with a 47-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Indiana is tied with Oregon, the nation's No. 1 ranked team, atop the Big Ten standings with 6-0 conference records. But the Hoosiers are the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Along with the Hoosiers' convincing victory, they benefitted from several ranked teams losing on Saturday. Penn State lost 20-13 at home to Ohio State, which dropped the Nittany Lions three spots to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll and moved the Buckeyes up one spot to No. 3.
Clemson and Iowa State were tied for the No. 11 ranking entering Saturday, but the Tigers lost 33-21 at home against Louisville, causing them to fall to No. 19. Iowa State lost 23-22 at home to Texas Tech and dropped to No. 17.
Texas A&M was the fourth top-11 team to lose on Saturday, falling 44-20 at South Carolina. The Aggies moved down five spots to No. 15 in Sunday's poll.
Indiana is a12.5-point favorite in its home game against Michigan on Saturday, with a chance for the first 10-win season in program history.
Here's the full poll.
1. Oregon (9-0) (62 first-place points)
2. Georgia (7-1)
3. Ohio State (7-1)
5. Texas (7-1)
6. Penn State (7-1)
7. Tennessee (7-1)
8. Indiana (9-0)
9. BYU (8-0)
10. Notre Dame (7-1)
11. Alabama (6-2)
12. Boise State (7-1)
13. SMU (8-1)
14. LSU (6-2)
15. Texas A&M (7-2)
16. Ole Miss (7-2)
17. Iowa State (7-1)
18. Army (8-0)
19. Clemson (6-2)
20. Washington State (7-1)
21. Colorado (6-2)
22. Kansas State (7-2)
23. Pittsburgh (7-1)
24. Vanderbilt (6-3)
25. Louisville (6-3)
Others receiving votes: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.
