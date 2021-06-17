Prosecutor: 2 More Arrests Made in Murder of Former Indiana Football Player Chris Beaty

Two more people have been arrested in Indianapolis in the murder of Chris Beaty, a popular figure in the city who also played football at Indiana and was a proud supporter of the Hoosiers' athletics program. A third person was arrested in December.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that two more people have been charged with the murder of popular former Indiana football player Chris Beaty.

Beaty, an Indianapolis native who went to Cathedral High School and played football at Indiana from 2000 to 2003, was killed in the late hours of May 30, 2020. He was an extremely popular figure in the Indianapolis entertainment industry ever since, and was called "Mr. Indianapolis'' by many people across all social groups around town.

One man, 23-year-old Marcus Javon Anderson, was arrested in December and charged with Beaty's murder. Two others were indicted by a grand jury, Alijah Jones, 24, and Nakeyah Shields, 20.

Police say Beaty was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building in downtown Indianapolis, attempting to help people who were being robbed.

According to the prosecutor's office, Jones and Shields were also charged with five counts of armed robbery and a count of attempted armed robbery for their alleged roles in attempted robberies that took place just prior to Beaty's murder. It all occurred after a night of protests and damage to downtown businesses a few days following the George Floyd murder in Minnesota.

Investigators have slowly and patiently put all these pieces together. Back in August, Anderson and Jones were charged with armed robbery and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon in connection to a robbery that occurred in a parking garage just south of Beaty's apartment only minutes before Beaty was shot.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, an Indiana law school graduate, told the Indianapolis Star on Thursday that testimony of witnesses to the grand jury led to the filings of new charges.

"I don't think there's any question that we would not be in a position to file this case without cooperation from the community,” Mears told the Star. “We were very fortunate that people were willing to come forward with information, and that was incredibly helpful to us in this investigation.

"I think it's just important to remember Chris and the impact that he had on our community. One of the things that really stands out to me is not only Chris but his family and the example that they've set for all of us just in terms of the dignity and grace that they've carried themselves with as they've gone through a really tragic time."

Indiana's football program has created an award in Beaty's honor, given to the team's best walk-on players. A scholarship has been endowed as well for an IU football player from the state of Indiana who started his career as a walk-on.

The scholarship will be given to a student-athlete from the state of Indiana, preferably one who started his career at a walk-on. The team award was given out for the first time at Indiana's banquet on Thursday. The Chris Beaty Outstanding Walk-On award was given to Davion Ervin-Poindexter and Christian Harris.

