Maryland Coach Supports Indiana's Curt Cignetti's College Football Playoff Format
LAS VEGAS -- While Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti passionately defended his team's approach to non-conference scheduling and outlined his preferred College Football Playoff format Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days, Maryland coach Mike Locksley listened from backstage.
And Locksley, the next coach to speak that day, agreed with every word.
"I heard Curt. Man, he had this whole thing mapped out," Locksley said when asked about playoff expansion. "Whatever Curt said, I agree with, because Curt has that thing figured out."
Ever an analytical mind, Cignetti offered an abundance of numbers to support his case for the 16-team, four-four automatic qualifier format, which guarantees four bids apiece to the Big Ten and SEC. He cited Ohio State finishing fourth in the Big Ten last season and proceeding to win the national title as proof for his point.
Within the four-four automatic qualifier argument is a play-in to earn the bids. To settle the final two spots, Cignetti wants the conference’s No. 3 team to play No. 6 and No. 4 to play No. 5 on championship weekend.
"The playoff format, we want to have play-in games to decide who plays in those playoffs," Cignetti said. "You want to decide that on the field and make sure everybody's strength of schedule is what it needs to be? Let's make everybody play nine conference games, and on championship weekend, three will play six, four will play five. There's still room for another at-large in that format."
Cignetti's desire for consistency among the number of conference games stems from the Big Ten and Big 12 playing nine while the SEC and ACC play eight. An equal number of conference contents, Cignetti said, helps reduce concerns over strength of schedule and rewards the teams in the most competitive conferences.
In Cignetti’s four-four automatic qualifier format -- which Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti supports -- the ACC and Big 12 would get two guaranteed bids and the Group of 5 would get one automatic spot. There would be three spots open for at-large bids.
"Why shouldn't the Big Ten have four AQs?" Cignetti said. "Ohio State actually finished fourth in the conference at the end of the season. Indiana and Penn State were tied for second. They won the tie-breaker. Ohio State won the national championship. You want to put the best teams in the playoffs, give the best leagues the AQ, but make them earn it with play-in games.
"We need to standardize the schedule across the board if we want to have objective criteria for who should be in the playoffs and who shouldn't, and we need to take the decision-making off the committee to some degree."
Locksley, meanwhile, didn't take as adamant of a stance -- he deferred that to Petitti and said he wanted to stay within his lane. He trusts Petitti and Big Ten administration to determine the right mix.
But Locksley agrees with Cignetti on the value of lessening the burden on the selection committee.
"I think it should be handled on the field. It should be handled based on your body of work," Locksley said. "I don't think it should be as much on the committee. But I'll let the powers that be. I'm more focused on building a brotherhood in that locker room in Terpsville to figure out how to win the first game. I'll let all the other stuff be taken care of by the people above my pay grade."
Cignetti and Locksley share more than beliefs. Both coaches were assistants under Nick Saban at Alabama, though their paths didn't cross -- Cignetti was in Tuscaloosa from 2007-10, while Locksley's stint lasted from 2016-18.
Indiana beat Maryland 42-28 in 2024, but the two sides will square off again this fall, as the Hoosiers face the Terrapins on Nov. 1 at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.
