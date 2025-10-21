Indiana Football Coach Curt Cignetti's Contract Details Released: Buyout, Benefits
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Details have emerged in Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti's eight-year contract, which was inked Oct. 16 and is worth approximately $11.6 million annually.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI obtained a copy of Cignetti's MOU, or Memorandum of Understanding, on Tuesday afternoon.
Cignetti's buyout details disclosed
If Cignetti decides to leave before Nov. 30, 2026, Indiana receives $15 million. The number declines to $12 million if he leaves prior to Nov. 30, 2027, and down to $9 million should he depart before Nov. 30, 2028. Cignetti's buyout declines to $6 million in 2029, $4 million in 2030, $2 million in 2031, $1 million in 2032 and nothing in the final year of his contract.
An important detail to Cignetti's buyout: If Indiana President Pamela Whitten or athletic director Scott Dolson no longer hold their position at any point during Cignetti's contract, his buyout cuts in half.
Cignetti's contract notes that if he accepts a job as a head or assistant coach at another college or with an NFL team, Indiana's payment will be "offset dollar-for-dollar based on the salary associated" with his new employment.
Meanwhile, should the Hoosiers fire Cignetti, they owe him "100% of the base salary and outside, marketing and promotional income as well as retention bonuses" through the Nov. 30, 2033, expiration date of his contract.
Base salary, retention bonus
Cignetti's annual base salary is $500,000, but he'll earn significant funds in outside, marketing and promotional income.
Here's the breakdown of Cignetti's earnings for public appearances, interviews, media sessions and promotional work:
Year 1: $9.65 million
Year 2: $9.75 million
Year 3: $9.85 million
Year 4: $9.95 million
Year 5: $10.05 million
Year 6: $10.15 million
Year 7: $10.25 million
Year 8: $10.35 million
Cignetti earns an annual retention bonus of $1 million, starting Nov. 30, 2025, and spanning through Nov. 30, 2029. From Dec. 1, 2029, onward, Cignetti's retention bonus grows to $1.25 million annually.
The 64-year-old Cignetti also secured a $250,000 signing bonus in the contract.
Benefits for individual awards, team success
If the No. 2 Hoosiers continue their march toward the Big Ten Championship Game and advance deep into the College Football Playoff, Cignetti is in line for a significant payday this winter.
Should the Hoosiers secure five Big Ten wins, Cignetti gets $100,000. If they win six or more games in conference play, he earns $125,000. The number isn't cumulative, as only the highest win total applies.
If Indiana finishes in the top six in Big Ten play, Cignetti will receive $250,000. Should the Hoosiers finish second (including ties), the number doubles to $500,000, and if they win the Big Ten Championship, Cignetti gets $1 million.
In the event Indiana misses the College Football Playoff but still makes a bowl game, Cignetti earns $200,000 and an additional $50,000 if the Hoosiers win the contest.
Naturally, the reward sweetens in the College Football Playoff. The funds aren't cumulative and the highest finish applies.
CFP First Round Appearance: $500,000
CFP Quarterfinal Appearance: $600,000
CFP Semifinal Appearance: $700,000
CFP National Runner-Up: $1 million
CFP National Champions: $2 million
Cignetti can also earn significant funds if he wins Big Ten or National Coach of the Year awards. If he wins Big Ten Coach of the Year, be it from the media and/or as voted by other coaches, he'll earn $50,000. Should he win any National Coach of the Year award, he'll receive $100,000,