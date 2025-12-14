What Indiana Football's Fernando Mendoza Said in Heisman Trophy Winning Speech

Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza turned a restless night into preparation for one of the biggest moments, and stages, of his life the week leading into the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

In a press conference Tuesday, Mendoza said he struggled falling asleep one night in the aftermath of Indiana's Big Ten championship game victory over Ohio State on Dec. 6. Instead of tossing and turning, Mendoza watched speeches from nearly 10 Heisman Trophy winners.

On Saturday night, he put his late-night speech study into a six-minute speech, moments removed from becoming the 91st Heisman Trophy winner at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room. Here's the finished product of the speech Mendoza first started earlier this week.

MENDOZA: "Thank you to everybody. First, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to chase a dream that once felt the world away. Standing here tonight, holding this bad boy, representing Indiana University, still doesn't feel real.

If you told me, as a kid in Miami, that I'd be here on stage, holding this prestigious trophy, I probably would have laughed, cried, like I'm doing now, or both. Because this moment, it's an honor, it's bigger than me. It's a product of a family, team, community, and a whole lot of people who believed in me long before anybody knew my name.

To the Heisman Trust, voters, legends standing behind me, and all who cherish this award and what it stands for, it's a privilege to join this fraternity. You have my deepest respect. I promise to carry the Heisman name with humility, gratitude, and with responsibility."

Mendoza's gratitude to Indiana teammates, brother Alberto, coach Curt Cignetti and more

"Congrats to all my teammates, my brothers. This is our trophy. I love you guys more than you know. To my linemen who protected me, every receiver and tight end that bailed me out and made me look good, to every running back who fought for more yards, and to our defense that gave us that heart, swagger and more second chances than we definitely deserved. This trophy might have my name on it, but it belongs to all of you.

It belongs the first time in Bloomington. Playing in front of Hoosier Nation is one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I'll carry that forever.

And my lifelong teammate, Alberto, my brother, my closest confidant, the one I trust more than anybody to get through a tough day, tough play, tough game -- I love you, bro. I love you. And thank you for always giving it to me straight, no matter the circumstance.

Thank you to Coach Dunn and to Christopher Columbus High School for giving me a home, a dream to follow, and more importantly, a brotherhood. Adelante. To my Cal family, thank you for being the first to believe in my future. Thank you for the opportunity, thank you for educating me, giving me the foundation that enabled me to grow into the person I am today.

To Coach Cignetti, Whitmer, Shanahan, Owings, and every single coach who has guided me along the way, you drove me to a level I didn't even know I had inside of me. From the late night film sessions to the tough conversations and pushing me to be the best Fernando possible -- you didn't make me just a better quarterback, you made me a better man. Sorry guys, I'll try to lighten up here."

Mendoza reflects on his journey

"In fourth grade, I was a new kid on the park football team. Didn't know a single teammate, and was fourth on the depth chart. By mid-season, I wanted to get out of there, I wanted to quit. My parents said I had to finish what I started. So, I learned to embrace my team, and that is when I fell in love with football.

By high school, I was chasing the first stages of a pipe dream, to play in college. Then COVID hit, cut the season short. The result, I was only a two-star prospect, I only had one scholarship offer. But my family's unconditional love and belief kept me going and pushed me forward. These are the people who built me long before football did."

Mendoza's message to his mom, Elsa, his dad, Fernando Sr., his youngest brother, Max, and his grandparents

"Mommy, this is your trophy as much as it is mine. You've always been my biggest fan. You're my light, you're my why, you're my biggest supporter. Your sacrifices, courage, love, those have been my first playbook, and the playbook that I'm going to carry through my side through my entire life. You taught me that toughness doesn't need to be loud. It can be quiet and strong. It's choosing hope. It's believing in yourself when the world doesn't give you much reason to. Together, you and I are rewriting what people think is possible. I love you.

Papi, thank you for grounding me. Thank you for holding me accountable when it was always tough,and reminding me that talent means nothing without discipline and consistency. While I'm playing a team game, I'm learning to grow into a man,and you personify commitment.You picked all of us up whenever we've needed it most.

To my little brother, Max, thank you for bringing joy to me and everyone around you. Your joy is infectious. Love you, bro. And for my grandparents."

Mendoza speaks to 'overlooked, underestimated' kids

"This is an important one. I want every kid out there who feels overlooked, underestimated, to know I was you. I was that kid too. I was in your shoes. The truth is, you don't need the most stars, hype, or rankings. You just need discipline, heart, and people who believe in you. And you need to believe in your own abilities. I hope this moment shows you that chasing your dreams are worth it,no matter how big or impossible they seem.



God bless. Go Hoosiers. Thank you guys all."