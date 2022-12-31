Indiana Football Hopes to Land Veteran Quarterback in Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Questions surround the Indiana quarterback room a month into the offseason.

Quarterback Dexter Williams II showed potential when he led Indiana to a 39-31 win at Michigan State in his first-career start. His ability to run, coupled with true freshman running back Jaylin Lucas' game-breaking speed kept the Spartans' defense off balance.

With steady improvement by Williams as a passer in the offseason, he and Lucas looked like a young and exciting offensive duo to build around. But midway through the first quarter against Purdue on No. 26 – with Indiana driving and leading 7-3 on a 71-yard Lucas read-option touchdown – Williams went down with a non-contact knee injury.

He suffered "a knee dislocation with significant structural damage to his knee" and underwent surgery with an indefinite timetable to return. Indiana ended the 2022 season with a 4-8 record, and quarterbacks Connor Bazelak, Jack Tuttle and Grant Gremel entered transfer portal. This left an injured Williams, true freshman Brendan Sorsby and incoming freshman Broc Lowry as Indiana's only scholarship quarterbacks heading into the spring semester.

But coach Tom Allen is looking to change that.

"The goal is to add an additional [quarterback], an older one would be ideal," Allen said on Dec. 21.

" So that's the plan in terms of being able to have four guys on scholarship in that room and especially with Dexter's status. We're just working through that process every single day. It's neverending. It will continue these next several weeks, and the goal is to have the guy in place here for second semester."

Indiana has time and options to add a veteran signal-caller, but it has to happen relatively soon. The first transfer portal window spans from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18, and the 2023 Indiana University spring semester begins on Jan. 9. There's a second transfer window from May 1 to May 15, but Allen wants to bring in a new quarterback well before then.

Following Indiana's season-finale loss to Purdue, Allen was asked if the flashes of success with Williams showed him that Indiana needs to revise the offense around a mobile quarterback.

"Yes, absolutely without question. That's what I know we need to do," Allen said. "That allows us the chance to be able to do the things we need to do to be able to blend and different things, yes, but with the idea of the tempo that we used and the quarterback run game and throw game combination to me is really what I want us to be able to do, and want to build off that, absolutely, without question."

Here are some of the top remaining quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

Long shots, but worth a call

Spencer Sanders , Oklahoma State

, Oklahoma State 61.0 completion percentage, 9,553 yards, 67 TD, 40 INT in 43 games



493 rush, 1,956 yards, 18 TD

Brennan Armstrong , Virginia

, Virginia 60.6 comp. %, 9,034 yards, 58 TD, 35 INT in 38 games



363 rush, 1,267 yards, 20 TD

Grayson McCall , Coastal Carolina

, Coastal Carolina 70.4 comp. %, 8,019 yards, 78 TD, eight INT in 34 games



293 rush, 1,053 yards, 16 touchdowns

Sam Hartman , Wake Forest

, Wake Forest 59.1 comp. %, 12,967 yards, 110 TD, 41 INT in 48 games



416 rush, 856 yards, 17 TD

Dual-threat quarterbacks

Mike Wright , Vanderbilt

, Vanderbilt 55.3 comp. %, 2,067 yards, 21 TD, 11 INT in 24 games



176 rush, 908 yards, seven TD

Chance Nolan , Oregon State

, Oregon State 60.8 comp. % 4,153 yards, 32 TD, 20 INT in 22 games



116 rush, 508 yards, five TD

Non-Power 5 options

Hank Bachmeier , Boise State

, Boise State 61.5 comp. %, 6,605 yards, 41 TD, 19 INT in 29 games

Davis Brin , Tulsa

, Tulsa 59.6 comp. %, 5,675 yards, 37 TD, 24 INT in 25 games

Austin Aune , North Texas

, North Texas 54.4 comp. %, 7,324 yards, 56 TD, 28 INT in 37 games



151 rush, 406 yards, six TD

Marquez McCray , Sacred Heart

, Sacred Heart 62.8 comp. %, 4,993 yards, 24 TD, 15 INT in 28 games

Quarterbacks with limited Power 5 experience

Zach Calzada , Texas A&M and Auburn

, Texas A&M and Auburn 55.8 comp. %, 2,318 yards, 19 TD, 10 INT in 15 games

Jason Brown , South Carolina and Virginia Tech

, South Carolina and Virginia Tech 55.4 comp. %, 786 yards, eight TD, six INT in 10 games

Young quarterbacks

Brady Allen , Purdue

, Purdue Four-star recruit, No. 10 QB in class of 2022 out of Fort Branch, Ind.

Malik Hornsby , Arkansas

, Arkansas Four-star recruit, No. 8 dual-threat QB in class of 2020 out of Missouri City, Tex.



46.2 comp. %, 314 yards, one TD, two INT

Jay Butterfield , Oregon

, Oregon Four-star recruit, No. 5 pro-style QB in class of 2022 out of Brentwood, Calif.