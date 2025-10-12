Hoosiers Now

Indiana Football Earns First Place Votes, Gets Highest Ranking in Program History

Indiana football's road upset over Oregon has the Hoosiers soaring to new heights in the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches polls.

Daniel Flick

Indiana cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks on Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Indiana cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks on Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has officially entered uncharted territory.

The Hoosiers are ranked No. 3 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll. It’s the highest slot in program history.

Indiana’s previous high was No. 4, achieved in 1945 and 1967. The 2024 Hoosiers reached as high as No. 5 before losing to Ohio State in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Ohio State and Miami remain No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, though Indiana received three first-place votes in the AP poll and one first-place vote in the coaches poll. Texas A&M and Ole Miss round out the top five in both polls.

The Hoosiers’ four-spot surge from No. 7 to No. 3 comes after their 30-20 victory at then-No. 3 Oregon on Saturday inside Autzen Stadium. The Ducks fell to No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 9 in the coaches poll.

Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) has the best strength of record in the FBS, according to ESPN, and the Hoosiers rank No. 2 in the nation behind Ohio State in ESPN's Football Power Index. Indiana has a 92.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff, per ESPN Analytics.

The Hoosiers made history Saturday in Eugene, earning their first ever road win over a top five opponent and snapping a 46-game losing streak to top five teams, which was tied for the longest drought in FBS history.

"I think it's huge, for it to be the first time, for it to happen," senior outside linebacker Kellan Wyatt said postgame Saturday. "I think that's pretty big to make history in the program. I think as a team, we're just all excited."

Indiana has a 25.4% chance to win out and finish the regular season 12-0, according to ESPN. The Hoosiers face Michigan State (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

