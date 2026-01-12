Indiana Gets Commitment From All-Big Ten Cornerback Transfer

In the midst of its pursuit of a national championship, Indiana continues to be mindful of the future.

On Monday, the Hoosiers picked up a commitment from Penn State cornerback transfer A.J. Harris, who has one year of remaining eligibility, as first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Former Penn State/Georgia corner A.J. Harris is committing to Indiana. He’s one of the top cornerbacks in the portal and the latest in Indiana’s significant portal haul for 2026. He’s a two-year starter at Penn State and brings 26 career starts. pic.twitter.com/dwhEFnLGhK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2026

A.J. Harris' background

Out of Central Phenix City High School in Alabama, Harris committed to Georgia as a four-star recruit ranked No. 39 overall and No. 3 among cornerbacks, according to 247Sports. He appeared in seven games as a true freshman and made eight tackles for coach Kirby Smart's 13-1 Bulldogs.

Harris then transferred to Penn State, where he had a breakout 2024 season under coach James Franklin. As a sophomore, he was named to the All-Big Ten third team by the coaches and media after recording 48 tackles, five pass breakups, four tackles for loss and one interception. Harris started 15 of 16 games for a Penn State team that reached the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound cornerback started 11 games for a 7-6 Penn State team in 2025, totaling 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and a safety. He tied for the team lead with eight tackles in a 27-24 loss to Indiana.

Going into the 2025 season, Pro Football Focus ranked Harris No. 4 among cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft class. While that didn't come to fruition, now he'll get an opportunity to boost his stock at Indiana.

How Indiana's cornerback room is shaping up

Indiana Hoosiers cornerback D'Angelo Ponds (5) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Peach Bowl against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From an eligibility standpoint, starters D'Angelo Ponds and Jamari Sharpe could return to Indiana for the 2026 season and make cornerback a real position of strength. But Indiana's activity in the transfer portal suggests it could be bracing for turnover.

Along with the addition of Harris, the Hoosiers are bringing in Montana State cornerback transfer Carson Williams, an FCS Central All-American in 2025. Kasmir Hicks is Indiana's lone cornerback recruit in the high school class of 2026. At the very least, they'll help replace outgoing cornerback transfers Amariyun Knighten and Dontrae Henderson, who were backups at Indiana in 2025.

None of Indiana's cornerbacks are out of eligibility following the season, which means other backups like Rylan Gandy, Jaylen Bell, Seonta Stewart and Zacharey Smith could return as well. But the most impactful decision is still to come.

That'd be whether Ponds returns for his senior season or declares for the 2026 NFL Draft. The junior from Miami, Fla., who began his career at James Madison, made the AP All-American second team this season. His pick-six on Oregon's first offensive play in the Peach Bowl will go down in program history.

Ponds is ranked No. 5 among cornerbacks on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest 2026 NFL Draft Big Board.