Indiana Football Gets Commitment From Defensive Tackle Rodney White
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football has secured the commitment of a player it hopes will be part of the future of the Hoosiers defensive line.
Maryland native Rodney White, a three-star recruit from the Class of 2026, made a verbal commitment to Indiana on Thursday. White confirmed the commitment on his Instagram page.
White played at Concordia Prep in Towson, Md. – a suburb of Baltimore. He is a 6-foot-2, 280-pound prospect who still has a year of high school football to play.
White was part of the Baltimore Touchdown Club Super 22 for the 2024 season. He was one of four defensive tackles that were awarded the honor as part of the first team defense.
White had offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among power conference schools.
White is the third player committed to Indiana from the class of 2026. Earlier this week, Indiana got a commitment from Columbus, Ohio-based running back/linebacker Henry Ohlinger.
Back in February, offensive lineman Sam Simpson, from River Falls, Wis., committed to the Hoosiers.
Indiana continues to recruit both for the Class of 2026 and for the upcoming 2025 season in the transfer portal.
Earlier in the week, Indiana secured commitments from the transfer portal from pass rushers Kellan Wyatt and Stephen Daley.
Wyatt previously played at Maryland. Daley comes to Indiana from Kent State and was a teammate of former Indiana defensive tackle CJ West with the Golden Flashes.
