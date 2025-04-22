Indiana Bolsters Pass Rush With Addition Of Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said after Thursday’s Spring Game that he would make additions to his team, but he didn’t want to be specific.
On Tuesday, the picture began to get clearer.
Indiana has added two pass rushers in the past two days. Former Kent State defensive lineman Stephen Daley committed on Sunday. On Tuesday, former Maryland outside linebacker Kellan Wyatt cast his lot with the Hoosiers. Both players confirmed their commitments via their social media accounts.
Both will be expected to compete for playing time at one of the defensive end positions. This spot was left open when incumbent Mikail Kamara was moved to the other side of the line to play the stud position. Kamara moved to the stud spot after eligibility ran out for Lanell Carr Jr.
During the Spring Game Thursday, Indiana started Mario Landino at the defensive end spot that won't be played by Kamara, who sat out the Spring Game. Landino showed promise in limited duty during his freshman season in 2024, but Indiana decided it wanted to bolster that spot.
Wyatt played three seasons at Maryland and started 37 out of 48 career games with the Terrapins. He has 80 career tackles, 16 for a loss, and 8.5 career sacks. He peaked at 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2023.
The Glen Burnie, Md., native was listed at 6-foot-2 and 262 pounds when he was with Maryland. According to Pro Football Focus, Wyatt was the seventh-highest rated Maryland defender overall in 2024. In PFF’s pass-rushing scores, Wyatt ranked 11th. Wyatt’s highest marks came in run defense, where he scored at 74.5, considered to be a good score.
Wyatt played 428 snaps, and one of his 2024 sacks came in Indiana’s 42-28 victory in September 2024.
Daley also has played three seasons, though one of them was a four-game campaign that should give him two years of eligibility with Indiana. He was a teammate of former Indiana defensive tackle CJ West for two seasons.
Daley played 55 career games at Kent State. He has 103 career tackles, 16 for a loss, and six career sacks.
Daley was the top-rated defender by PFF for a bad Kent State team in 2024. His overall grade of 81 would possibly translate to being a possible Big Ten starter. Daley was able to be this productive for an 0-12 Kent State team that allowed 44.1 points per game.
Daley had one of his highest-graded games of the season with a 76.1 score in Kent State’s opener against Pittsburgh, an ACC school.
Daley played a total of 545 snaps for the Golden Flashes in 2024.
Wyatt and Daley will compete with Landino, Andrew Depaepe and Te’Derius Collins for playing time, assuming all of those players remain with the Hoosiers.
